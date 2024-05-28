KaOS Linux 2024.05 Brings Bcachefs Support, Marknote Note-Taking App
KaOS 2024.05 is here almost three months after KaOS 2024.03 and ships with the latest and greatest KDE software, including the KDE Plasma 6.0.5 desktop environment, as well as the recently released KDE Gear 24.05 and KDE Frameworks 6.2 software suites, all built on the Qt 6.7.1 application development framework.
One interesting change in KaOS 2024.05, compared to the KaOS 2024.03 release, is that the kernel was bumped to Linux 6.8 from Linux 6.7. With this change, KaOS Linux officially supports the bcachefs file system initially introduced in Linux kernel 6.7, along with the needed bcachefs-tools utilities.