posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 28, 2024



Quoting: KaOS Linux 2024.05 Released, Here's What's New —

Two months after the previous 2024.03 version, KaOS, a rolling-release and KDE-centric Linux distro betting on the XFS file system released its brand-new 2024.05 ISO. It introduces a more intuitive Plasma desktop, upgraded applications supporting Qt6, and various system-based updates.

Of course, the main focus is on the latest and greatest in the KDE ecosystem. In light of this, Kaos 2024.05 offers the latest versions of Plasma 6.0.5, KDE Gear 24.05, and Frameworks 6.2.0, all built on Qt 6.7.1, promising a smoother and more robust desktop experience.