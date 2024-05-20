Programming Leftovers
-
Sumana Harihareswara ☛ Untold stories from 6 years working on Python packaging: Links and references from Sumana Harihareswara's PyCon US 2024 keynote
Today I’m giving the closing keynote address at PyCon US 2024, sharing “Untold stories from six years working on Python packaging.”
I aim to post a fuller transcript with slides within the next several weeks. But, in advance, here are a bunch of links and other references so you can follow up.
-
Yukinu ☛ QuiteRSS Debian Packages
Quick update, I've been going through some of my old source code, trying to clean up and release as much as I can. A few years ago I made a fork of QuiteRSS that continues the 0.18.12 branch, but with all of the telemetry removed from the application (code for G**gle An*lytics is actually compiled into it). I never built proper packages for it, but today I have. Here are Debian packages for Debian Buster (10), Bullseye (11), and Bookworm (12): [...]
-
Rlang ☛ Select variables of data frame in R
Select variables of data frame in R, we will learn how to use the select and rename functions of the dplyr package to select and rename variables in R.
We will use the dplyr package to manipulate a data frame, which is a fundamental data structure in R.
The tutorial consists of two examples that demonstrate how to use the select and rename functions to select and rename variables.
-
Valentin Willscher ☛ Fundamental estimation problems
There are so many articles about the topic of estimations in software-development, I can't even count anymore how many of them I read.
Even though, almost everyone still estimates effort or time by breaking down work into tasks and then assigning a single number to each of them. It's really beyond me why this is still the standard. Maybe because methodologies like Scrum and tools like Jira encourage it?
But to understand why this is such a big problem, a fundamental problem of estimations needs to be understood first, not only by developers but also by managers and other stakeholders.
-
Rlang ☛ Extract certain rows of data set in R
Extract certain rows of data set in R, we will learn how to extract specific rows of a data set using the slice function of the dplyr package in R.