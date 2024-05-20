Ventoy 1.0.98 Fixes Boot Issues
Ventoy, a popular open-source tool for creating bootable USB drives with multiple ISO files, has released version 1.0.98.
The key update in this release includes an overhaul of the EFI boot files, a vital component for the software’s functionality across different hardware platforms. This ensures that users benefit from a smoother and more reliable booting process when using USB drives created with Ventoy.
Further addressing compatibility, the update fixes a particularly vexing issue: Ventoy could not recognize Ext4 filesystems created using the latest version of the GParted partition editor.