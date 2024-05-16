today's howtos
-
Linux Host Support ☛ How to Verify Checksum of a File on Linux
Welcome to our tutorial on how to verify checksum of a file on Linux. Maintaining the integrity and security of data in the digital realm is crucial. Checksums validate the authenticity of files and data sets by generating unique strings of characters through mathematical algorithms.
-
Install and Use Grunt JavaScript Task Runner on GNU/Linux & macOS
The Grunt JavaScript Task Runner could become a resourceful utility in your development as it can automate a wide variety of repetitive tasks such as compilation, autoprefixing, minification, concatenation, linting, and many more.
-
Linux Journal ☛ Managing User Storage Limits With GNU/Linux Disk Quotas
In the world of GNU/Linux system administration, managing disk usage effectively is crucial to ensuring a stable and efficient environment. One powerful tool for this purpose is the implementation of disk quotas, which helps administrators control the amount of disk space and number of inodes that individual users or groups can use. This article delves into the intricacies of GNU/Linux disk quotas, explaining how they work, how to set them up, and how to manage system resources more effectively through their use.
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Configure Static IP Address on Ubuntu 24.04
The Ubuntu team has once again kept their promise and released a new long-term support version, Ubuntu 24.04 (Noble Numbat), which comes with many great features. After installing it, setting up the network interface is an important first step for users.
-
nixCraft ☛ How to Set Up UFW Firewall on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS in 5 Minutes
A Ubuntu 24.04 LTS comes with UFW (uncomplicated firewall) that protects the desktop or server against unauthorized access. UFW is an easy-to-use frontend app for a GNU/Linux packet filtering system called Netfilter or nftables.