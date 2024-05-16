Audiocasts/Shows: Bruce Perens, FLOSS Weekly, and Elektrobit’s EB corbos Linux
-
Bruce Perens ☛ Bruce Perens: Radio Program / Podcast Friday
I am on a well-known broadcast/podcast, I think Friday. If you are concerned that I haven’t given someone credit or that history has been misrepresented: I was recorded for three hours, and what they called me to fact-check would be just a few minutes on the air.
-
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 783: Teaching Embedded With The Unphone
This week Jonathan Bennett and Rob Campbell talk with Gareth Coleman and Hamish Cunningham! It’s all about the Unphone, an open source handset sporting an ESP32, color touchscreen, and LoRa radio. It’s open hardware, and used in a 3rd year university course to teach comp sci majors about hardware and embedded development.
-
Electronic Design ☛ Opening Up Linux for Automotive Applications
Taking advantage of Linux’s popularity and developer support, Elektrobit’s EB corbos Linux is designed for the automotive industry with ISO 26262 and ASIL B certifications.