Security Leftovers
-
Federal News Network ☛ State Department employing continuous automated testing in software development
The Diplomatic Security at the State Department is working on establishing a CI/CD pipeline with security involved throughout the process of development.
-
FOSSLinux ☛ What Causes ‘Segmentation Fault’ in Linux? How to Fix It
This article provides a comprehensive guide on how to solve the ‘Segmentation Fault’ error in Linux. Understand what causes this error and explore various troubleshooting methods to fix it effectively.
-
Scoop News Group ☛ Inside Poland’s groundbreaking effort to reckon with spyware abuses
Poland was once a “dark spot” on spyware abuse, but a probe, victim notifications and more has made it a potential model for other nations.
-
Security Week ☛ Thoma Bravo-owned LogRhythm Announces Merger with Rival Exabeam
Financial terms were not released but the price tag is expected to be hefty with Exabeam’s most recent valuation pegged at $2.5 billion.
-
Security Week ☛ Intel Publishes 41 Security Advisories for Over 90 Vulnerabilities
Intel has published 41 new May 2024 Patch Tuesday advisories covering a total of more than 90 vulnerabilities.
-
Security Week ☛ Santander Data Breach Impacts Customers, Employees
The Spanish bank Santander said customers in Chile, Spain and Uruguay are affected by a data breach at a third-party provider.
-
Security Week ☛ 900k Impacted by Data Breach at Mississippi Healthcare Provider
Singing River Health System says the personal information of roughly 900,000 individuals was stolen in an August 2023 ransomware attack.
-
Security Week ☛ ICS Patch Tuesday: Advisories Published by Siemens, Rockwell, Mitsubishi Electric
Several ICS vendors released advisories on Tuesday to inform customers about vulnerabilities found in their products.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Intel issues advisories for 90 security vulnerabilities — includes critical level 10 for Hey Hi (AI) tools
Intel put out 41 security advisories this month on Patch Tuesday, including a CVSS level 10.0 vulnerability in an defective chip maker Intel Hey Hi (AI) software tool.
-
SANS ☛ Got MFA? If not, Now is the Time!, (Wed, May 15th)
-
Silicon Angle ☛ FBI and DOJ seize control of infamous BreachForums hacking site
The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice have seized control of the infamous BreachForums hacking forum, at least according to a notice on the group’s site.