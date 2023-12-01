Raspberry Pi Stories, Projects, Hacks (Including Raspberry Pi 5)
Tom's Hardware ☛ 10-year-old Raspberry Pi revision 0002 runs for 6 years without rebooting
If you’re wondering what this Pi has been up to all these years, you’ll be happy to know that Kerazy Pete shared that information, as well. This Pi is responsible for monitoring temperature sensors placed throughout and around their house. It uses an open-source application called EmonCMS to manage the data and represent it with a visual interface.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Experience AI: Making AI relevant and accessible
Google DeepMind’s Aimee Welch discusses our partnership on the Experience AI learning programme and why equal access to AI education is key.
Raspberry Pi ☛ PiAutoStage: a universally adaptable microscope stage
University of Puerto Rico geology professor Tom Hudgins brought our attention to a microscope which uses a Raspberry Pi and a Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera to move a microscope stage while taking hundreds of pictures of the microscope slide, resulting in a high-resolution mosaic of the entire sample.
Hackaday ☛ The Raspberry Pi 5 Can Use External Graphics Cards Now
The Raspberry Pi line is full of capable compact computers, but they’ve never been the strongest in the bunch when it comes to graphical output. Nor have they been particularly expandable in that regard. However, that’s all beginning to change, with [Jeff Geerling] reporting success getting external GPUs to work on the Raspberry Pi 5.
