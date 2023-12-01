Linux Devices and Open Hardware/Modding
US News And World Report ☛ Europe Agrees on Rules to Protect Smart Devices From Cyber Threats
Manufacturers will have to assess the cybersecurity risks of their products, provide declarations of conformity and take appropriate action to fix problems during the expected lifetime of the product or for a period of at least five years.
They must be more transparent on the security of hardware and software products for consumers and business users, and report cyber incidents to national authorities. Importers and distributors will have to verify that products conform with EU rules.
Bunnie Huang ☛ Name that Ware, November 2023
Thanks to “zw” for mailing me this device to take apart and share!
Ken Shirriff ☛ Inside the Intel 386 processor die: the clock circuit
Processors are driven by a clock, which controls the timing of each step inside the chip. In this blog post, I'll examine the clock-generation circuitry inside the Intel 386 processor. Earlier processors such as the 8086 (1978) were simpler, using two clock phases internally. The Intel 386 processor (1985) was a pivotal development for Intel as it moved x86 to CMOS (as well as being the first 32-bit x86 processor). The 386's CMOS circuitry required four clock signals. An external crystal oscillator provided the 386 with a single clock signal and the 386's internal circuitry generated four carefully-timed internal clock signals from the external clock.
Purism ☛ Purism Leads in USA-Made Phones
The Liberty phone has all the electronics manufactured in the United States of America at the Purism facility, the Liberty phone is one of the most advanced electronics coming out of the USA.