Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: Eleutheria, Digital Public Goods Alliance Meeting, and Openwashing by OSI
Jami ☛ Eleutheria, for more enjoyable private, and secure communication
This is probably the most important version of Jami in a long time, both in terms of the significant improvements we've made that radically alter the user experience and the new features we've introduced.
Navigating what’s next: Takeaways from the Digital Public Goods Alliance Meeting
Takeaways from The Digital Public Goods Alliance (DPGA) annual meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, bringing together policymakers, technologists and civil society to discuss the critical role of digital public goods (DPGs.)
OSI Blog ☛ Open Source AI: Establishing a common ground [Ed: Microsoft-funded Stefano Maffulli: Let Microsoft writes the definitions of things for openwashing and excusing its mass plagiarism and GPL violations]
The Open Source community should not write its own definition of an Hey Hi (AI) system as there are too many dangers with doing that. It's safer to adopt a well established one.
Jon Udell ☛ Puzzling over the Postgres query planner with LLMs
Here’s the latest installment in the series on LLM-assisted coding over at The New Stack: Puzzling over the Postgres Query Planner with LLMs.