today's howtos
howtoforge
How to Install and Configure Suricata IDS alongside Elastic Stack on Debian 12
Suricata is a Network Monitoring tool that examines and processes every packet of internet traffic that flows through your server. It can generate log events, trigger alerts, and drop traffic upon detecting any suspicious activity.
How to Install Apache Tomcat with Nginx Reverse Proxy on Ubuntu 22.04
Apache Tomcat is an open-source Java web server and Servlet container used to host web applications written in Java. This tutorial will show you how to install Apache Tomcat on Ubuntu 22.04.
idroot
How To Install Gitlab on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gitlab on Debian 12. GitLab is a powerful web-based platform for version control and collaboration. It provides an all-in-one solution for managing your software development projects, from source code repositories to issue tracking and continuous integration.
How To Install LightZone on Fedora 38
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LightZone on Fedora 38. For those of you who didn’t know, LightZone, an open-source photo editing software, has emerged as a versatile and robust solution.
How To Install phpPgAdmin on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install phpPgAdmin on Debian 12. In the world of relational databases, PostgreSQL stands tall as a powerful and open-source option. It’s versatile, robust, and widely used for various applications. To effectively manage your PostgreSQL databases, you need a reliable and user-friendly tool.
How To Install CMake on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install CMake on Manjaro. CMake, an open-source cross-platform build system, simplifies the task of configuring, compiling, and linking your code. It’s an indispensable tool for anyone involved in software development.
How to translate your package’s messages with {potools}
In November I’ll give a talk about multilingualism in R at the Spanish R conference in Barcelona (😍). I can’t wait! Until then, I need to prepare my talk. 😅 I plan to present the rOpenSci “multilingual publishing” project but also other related tools, like potools.
How to install and configure Elasticsearch with Logstash and Kibana (ELK Stack) on Ubuntu
Many Linux users find it difficult to deal with a large amount of log files. ELK offers us a way out of these difficulties. ELK is a group of three software tools, e.g. ElasticSearch, Logstash and Kibana, which can be used to manage large log files or data on the Linux platform.
How to install Elkarte on Ubuntu
ElkArte is a free, open source, and powerful forum software licensed with an open source BSD 3 clause license. It is a simple, lightweight, and easy-to-use forum software that allows you to create your forum community.
Fix window border & shadow issue for Qt Apps in Ubuntu 23.10
Your apps do NOT have window border and shadow in Ubuntu 23.10? Here are the quick workarounds for the applications based on Qt UI toolkit. In Linux Desktop, applications are built with different UI toolkit. While, GNOME, Cinnamon, and XFCE use GTK3/4, KDE and LxQt use Qt for their applications.
How to install Putty on Debian 12
If you have ever used windows for connecting to your ssh servers, then you may already have heard about Putty. Putty is a poular software, especially on windows systems, which allows you to manage your ssh servers easily.
How to Install and Configure Apache Tomcat on Ubuntu
Tomcat, also called Apache Tomcat, is one of the most popular applications for running Java servlets, JSPs, and WebSockets. It is simple, lightweight, and used for rendering Java code and various other applications. It has a robust ecosystem of add-ons and is one of the most widely used applications and web servers worldwide.
How to Install and Configure Elasticsearch on Ubuntu 22.04
Elasticsearch is an open-source distributed search and analysis engine. It is based on Apache Lucene and allows searching various types of structured and unstructured data such as textual, numerical, or geospatial data.
How To Integrate AppImages To Application Menu Using AppImageLauncher In Linux
This guide explains what AppImageLauncher is and how to integrate AppImages to application menu using AppImageLauncher utility in Linux.
Emanuele Rocca: Custom Debian Installer and Kernel on a USB stick
There are many valid reasons to create a custom Debian Installer image. You may need to pass some special arguments to the kernel, use a different GRUB version, automate the installation by means of preseeding, use a custom kernel, or modify the installer itself.