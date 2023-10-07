Security Leftovers
-
DNA testing service 23andMe investigating theft of user data
A member of an online forum where stolen data is bought and sold claims to be selling a large trove of user data obtained from 23andMe.
-
Android Devices With Backdoored Firmware Found in US Schools
A global cybercriminal operation called BadBox has infected the firmware of more than 70,000 Android smartphones, CTV boxes, and tablets with the Triada malware.
-
Microsoft Releases New Report on Cybercrime, State-Sponsored Cyber Operations [Ed: Microsoft is the cause, not the expert or the solution. It's incredible that back door facilitators have the audacity to pretend they're an authority.]
US, Ukraine, and Israel remain the most heavily attacked by cyberespionage and cybercrime threat actors, Microsoft says.