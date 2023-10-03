today's howtos
Investigating an OpenVPN connection problem in Gentoo Linux and Lubuntu 22.04 but not in Android 13
Back in 2020 I successfully used OpenVPN to access a remote server from my laptop and from my smartphone. Fast forward to 2023 and I needed to use OpenVPN again to access the same remote server.
idroot
How to Use Free Command on Linux
Welcome to our comprehensive guide on using the ‘free‘ command in Linux. This powerful tool provides invaluable insights into your system’s memory usage and can be a crucial asset in maintaining your Linux server or personal machine’s performance.
How To Install Grafana on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Grafana on Debian 12. In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, the ability to monitor and visualize data is paramount. Whether you’re managing a network, tracking server performance, or analyzing application logs, Grafana stands as a powerful open-source solution to empower you with real-time insights.
How To Install Deluge on Fedora 38
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Deluge on Fedora 38. For those of you who didn’t know, BitTorrent clients have become a fundamental part of our digital lives, allowing us to download and share large files efficiently.
howtoforge
How to Install TIG Stack (Telegraf, InfluxDB, and Grafana) on Rocky Linux
The TIG (Telegraf, InfluxDB and Grafana) Stack is an acronym for a platform of open-source tools to make the collection, storage, graphing and alerting of system metrics easier. You can monitor and visualize metrics such as memory, disk space, logged-in users, system load, swap usage, uptime, running processes etc. from one place.
How to Install OpenMRS on Ubuntu 22.04
OpenMRS is an efficient electronic medical record (EMR) storage and retrieval system released as open-source software. This tutorial will explain how to install OpenMRS on Ubuntu 22.04.
How to Set Up Local DNS with Dnsmasq on Debian 12
Dnsmasq is a small and lightweight network service for your local environment (LAN). It provides network services such as DNS, DHCP, and TFTP.
How to Install a CockroachDB Cluster on Ubuntu 22.04
CockroachDB is a free and cloud-native distributed SQL database used to build and manage modern, scalable cloud services. This tutorial will explain how to set up a three-node CockroachDB cluster on Ubuntu 22.04 server.
How to Install NetBox IRM on Debian 12
NetBox is an Infrastructure Resource Modelling (IRM) designed for network automation and infrastructure engineering. In this guide, we'll show you how to install NetBox IRM on Debian 12 server step-by-step.
How to Install Symfony PHP Framework on Ubuntu 22.04
Symfony is one of the most popular PHP frameworks used for web applications. This tutorial will show you how to install the Symfony PHP framework on Ubuntu 22.04.
How to Make and Host Your Own DayZ Server: Step by Step Guide
Are you interested in setting up your own DayZ server but feel unsure about where to begin? .
How to Install MongoDB on Debian
MongoDB is one of the most popular implementations of a NoSQL database system. It’s a document-oriented database system that uses the JSON-like scheme named BSON. Instead of storing data in the columns and rows of the relational database (RDBMS), MongoDB stores data as separate documents inside a database collection.
How to install Anaconda Python Distribution on Ubuntu 22.04
When it comes to complex scientific calculations, Anaconda is the first name that comes to your mind. It is a distribution of the Python and R programming languages designed specifically for scientific calculations. Moreover, Anaconda simplifies package management and deployment, thus reducing the burden on users to a great extent.
How to install vscodium on Debian 12
VSCodium is an open source clone of Visual studio code.
Visual studio code is a great code editor, and it's definitely one of the best code editors for coders.
How to disable scrollbar on Linux Terminal on Ubuntu
On Ubuntu and some other linux distros, scrollbar is a feature that is enabled by default.
Scrollbar is a useful feature as it helps you to navigate on your terminal easier.
How to Install Pydio Cells File Sharing Server on Rocky Linux
Pydio is a free, open-source, and self-hosted cloud storage solution that provides a central place to collaborate and share files internally or externally. It is written in HP programming language and Ajax and is very similar to Google Drive and other online file-sharing services.
How to Install InfluxDB on Ubuntu 22.04
InfluxDB is an open source database with high read and write speed developed by InfluxData. It is written in Go and is designed for developers who create time series-based applications. It can store large amounts of time series data and quickly perform real-time analysis on that data.
How to Install Python 3.12 on Ubuntu 22.04
Python is a high-level, interpreted programming language known for its simplicity, readability, and versatility.
How to use Flatseal to modify and review Flatpak permissions in Linux
Just like for Windows and macOS, there are also specific application formats available for Linux to install an application.
How to Install wget on Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04
Wget is a nifty tool available to install on all types of Linux systems.
Python 3.12.0 Released! How to Install via Ubuntu PPA
Python 3.12.0 final was officially announced this Monday! Ubuntu LTS can easily install it from PPA.
How to create Samba share on Linux for guests to access on your network
If you need to share a folder on your network that allows unregistered guests to access, Samba has you covered. Find out how easy it is to set this up.
Install GDM Settings in Ubuntu 22.04 to Configure Login Screen
This simple tutorial shows how to install GDM Settings 1.0, a properly working version, in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS via PPA. GDM Settings, aka Login Screen Manager, is a graphical configuration tool for GNOME Login Screen. With it, user can easily configure following things for the login screen: Background image or color. Theme, icons, and cursor.
How to Install VLC Media Player in Fedora 38
VLC is a free and open source, popular, and cross-platform multimedia player and framework that plays files, discs, webcams, devices as well as streams.
How to Install MySQL 8 in Fedora 38 Linux
MySQL is one of the oldest and most reliable open-source relational database management systems which is trusted and used by millions of users on a