Godot Showcase and Other Recent Posts on Games Being Developed With Godot
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 03, 2023
-
A relaxing, idle bunny collecting game made by Jess, a solo indie developer
-
Join us next week at the Godot booth during gamescom in Cologne from Wednesday the 23rd, to Friday the 25th. Don't miss the chance to say hello to the Godot team!
-
We are excited to introduce a major improvement in terms of funding the development efforts of the Godot Engine.
-
It's long overdue for the second Godot 4.1 patch release! This release candidate contains a number of important fixes, including performance and stability improvements, so let's give it a good test.
-
Updates on various things XR in Godot, a new version of the OpenXR plugin, a new version of the tools library and an update on Godot 4 support.