today's howtos
-
How To Install Squid Proxy Server on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Squid Proxy Server on Debian 12. Squid is an open-source proxy server and web cache daemon that intercepts and caches HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, and other protocols to provide improved web performance, reduce bandwidth consumption, and enhance security.
-
How To Install Laravel on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Laravel on Manjaro. Laravel is known for its elegant syntax and developer-friendly features, making it an excellent choice for building web applications. Manjaro Linux, on the other hand, offers a user-friendly and powerful environment for developers.
-
How to update OpenSUSE
Updating packages on OpenSUSE is almost the same process as updating packages on other linux distros. The only thing that changes from distro to distro is the package manager, and each package manager has its own commands.
-
Backups and Btrfs RAID1
This is a longer one … it took long too.
I would apologise, but it is one of those things where it hurt me more than it will hurt you to read this extremely abbreviated version.
-
How to Set Custom Shortcut to Tile Windows in Ubuntu 23.10
This is a beginner’s guide shows how to set custom keyboard shortcut to tile windows in Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur. Ubuntu 23.10 introduced enhanced tiling window support with a new system extension.