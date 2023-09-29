Free Software: Converseen, Flatseal, Bootable USB Creators, and syslog-ng
Converseen Update: Revamped Interface, Enhanced PDF Tool, Folder Import
Converseen, the open-source image conversion tool, is now available with a substantial update across Linux, Windows, and macOS platforms, offering a host of new features.
Lisandro Damián Nicanor Pérez Meyer: sd-mux-ctrl in Debian
Part of what I love to do is to play with embedded devices running Linux. And many times I need to juggle with an SD card in order to copy a filesystem to a board... until I found SDWire.
Flatseal 2.1.0 Released with Refined Visuals + More
Managing app permissions isn’t a sexy task (if such things exist) but it’s a task we sometimes have to do...
The 5 Best Tools to Create a Bootable USB From an ISO in Linux
Creating a bootable USB drive is a cornerstone skill for anyone interested in exploring different operating systems or working in system administration. A bootable USB drive allows a user to boot into a different operating system, independent of the primary OS installed on the machine. This is particularly useful for system recovery, testing new OS builds, or installing a new system altogether. Linux, known for its robustness and versatility, offers a plethora of tools for creating bootable USB drives from ISO files, which are exact copies of disk data. This guide aims to delve into the top five tools available on Linux for crafting bootable USB drives from ISO files.
Why is a feature not available in the syslog-ng package?
You can read about many interesting syslog-ng features in my blogs. However, it can happen that when you want to try them at home, you fail because the feature is missing. How can you solve such problems? In this blog, I discuss some of the possible solutions from installing sub-packages through using unofficial repositories, to upgrading your OS.