Games: SteamOS, Proton, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ How to check game compatibility for Linux, SteamOS and Steam Deck
Want to know how you can check to see if a game is compatible with Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck? Here's all you need to know in one handy guide.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav adventure game from Daedalic added Linux / Steam Deck support
The Night of the Rabbit wasn't the only classic Daedalic Entertainment adventure game to add Linux / Steam Deck support as another, The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav, also got the same treatment along with various upgrades. Seems Daedalic have been revisiting their older games recently.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Thoroughly charming adventure game The Night of the Rabbit added Linux / Steam Deck support
The Night of the Rabbit from Daedalic Entertainment originally released in 2013 and has some pretty glowing reviews, and recently Daedalic gave it a proper Native Linux / Steam Deck version too. Bit of a surprise to see, especially with the Linux version coming with the first update to the game since 2013.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Why are there so many different Proton versions? Proton 8, Proton 9, Experimental, GE-Proton
Are you confused on why there's many different versions of Valve's Proton? The compatibility layer that runs Windows games on Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck. Here's a little guide on what it all means.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ How to update DXVK and VKD3D-Proton in Proton and GE-Proton
If you're curious how to update the version of DXVK or VKD3D-Proton used by either Valve's official Proton or community versions like GE-Proton, here's what you can do.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ VKD3D-Proton bug fix v2.14.1 released for Direct3D 12 to Vulkan translation
VKD3D-Proton, the tool that Valve's compatibility layer Proton uses to translate Microsoft Direct3D 12 to Vulkan, has a new bug-fix release out now.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Terry Cavanagh dev of VVVVVV / Super Hexagon announced a collection of experimental games
Terry's Other Games is coming in February, pulling together a bunch of games Cavanagh has developed over the last 20 years or so updated for modern platforms. Cavanagh previously developed VVVVVV, Super Hexagon and my favourite Dicey Dungeons.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition gets a big community patch keeping it alive
While Beamdog have moved on from Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition, they're at least not letting it just sit still as they're allowing the community to further improve it.