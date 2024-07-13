today's leftovers
-
Linux On Mobile ☛ 2024-07-09 [Older] Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (27/2024): Two Days Late
-
Meta Release Cross-Platform XR Framework, for Quest, iOS, Windows, Linux
This week, following a series of moves towards building an open developer framework for its Quest headset portfolio, Meta announced “Ocean,” a new open-source, cross-platform framework for creating computer vision and mixed/augmented reality applications.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ What you've been making with the Raspberry Pi AI Kit
It’s been just over a month since we launched the Raspberry Pi AI Kit — your gateway to experimenting with the world of neural networks, artificial intelligence, and machine learning on your Raspberry Pi 5 — and the Raspberry Pi community has responded with characteristic quirkiness. Here are some of the things we’ve seen over the last few weeks. If we’ve missed anything, point us to it in the comments section at the bottom of this page. We’ll love you forever.
-
SaaS
-
Plausible ☛ How we built a $1M ARR open source SaaS
We’ve never paid to advertise for Plausible. Our growth comes organically from word of mouth.
It’s time to reflect on how we got to where we are. This post summarizes how we built a $1M ARR open source SaaS.
-
-
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
OpenSUSE ☛ Aeon Desktop Introduces Comprehensive Full Disk Encryption
Full Disk Encryption is designed to protect data in cases of device loss, theft or unauthorized booting into an alternative operating system. Depending on the hardware configuration of a system, Aeon’s encryption will be set up in one of two modes: Default or Fallback.
-
-
FSFE
-
Openwashing
-
Electronic Design ☛ Open-Source EV Charging: Linux-Based Platform Simplifies Interoperability
Much like Android helped usher in an era of interoperable, affordable, and highly functional cell phones, a Linux-based open-source platform promises to accelerate the development of EV charging stations and vehicle charging interfaces.
-