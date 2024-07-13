Now, perhaps you think that's a trivial and unfair example. Python has an excellent tutorial which explains addition and the main documentation isn't really aimed at the casual user.

But how many times have you tried to use a moderately popular library, searched through its documentation, and found yourself lost in a maze of twisty passages, all alike?

Be honest! Reading bad documentation sucks. Sometimes it can be impossible to look up the most inconsequential piece of syntax, and sometimes it's maddening to find an example which does exactly what you're trying to do.