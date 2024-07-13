Programming Leftovers
Matt Keeter ☛ Beating the compiler
In modern times, everyone knows that writing assembly is a fool's errand: compilers are the result of literal engineer-centuries of work, and they know the processor much better than you do.
And yet – one hears rumors.
Terence Eden ☛ LLMs are good for coding because your documentation is shit
Now, perhaps you think that's a trivial and unfair example. Python has an excellent tutorial which explains addition and the main documentation isn't really aimed at the casual user.
But how many times have you tried to use a moderately popular library, searched through its documentation, and found yourself lost in a maze of twisty passages, all alike?
Be honest! Reading bad documentation sucks. Sometimes it can be impossible to look up the most inconsequential piece of syntax, and sometimes it's maddening to find an example which does exactly what you're trying to do.
Konstantin Tutsch ☛ Multiple Push URLs for a Single Git Remote
This post is just a note to my future self on how to add multiple push URLs to a single git remote.
Undeadly ☛ Game of Trees 0.101 released
Version 0.101 of Game of Trees has been released (and the port updated).
This file details portable-specific changes to make things work on systems other than OpenBSD.
All changes are on top of the versioned changes listed in CHANGES.
Two articles I read this week have inspired the heck out of me. The first was by Jared Turner of thoughtbot with the punchy title “WIP is waste”. Jared described how zero value is delivered to the users of your software until it is shipped. The longer code changes remain on your machine, the more pure cost it is to the organization. Those words have been ringing in my head for days, and I have personal experience to confirm their truth.
Perl / Raku
Arne Sommer ☛ Strong Count with Raku - Arne Sommer
This is my response to The Weekly Challenge #277.
