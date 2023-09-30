Bulletins and Maybe IPFS
'Old skool' protocols and decentralised distribution
THIS coming month we are refactoring and building software that generates daily bulletins. The software is meant to work with Techrights (as it has since 2020), but this time we try to make it compatible with the static site generator, first introduced here 14 months ago. If all goes according to plan, this site will be simple to follow in plain text form and maybe retrieve over IPFS. Seeing that the Web is waning, we'd better get started. We need to adopt more protocols. █