The Penguin Does Not Mean Freedom, the GNU Means Freedom
THE long-term vision of GNU/Linux depends on users' demands and users' usage patterns. It's a chicken-and-egg scenario. If GNU/Linux news sites keep shilling spyware like "Microsoft Teams on Ubuntu" or "Edge on Android", we're going to get nowhere resembling freedom (or autonomy from dictators).
The Linux Foundation is run by people who don't use Linux. They moreover lie about their importance and hail Bill Gates. The Microsoft-sponsored media and Microsoft-sponsored organisations support and promote such charlatans.
If the ultimate goal is to put users in control of technology (rather than technology giants in control of users), follow the model and mantra of Gnu, or GNU (recursive acronym). █