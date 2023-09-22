today's howtos
-
How to redirect terminal output to a file in Linux
Navigating through the Linux terminal often involves running commands that generate extensive outputs. Being able to redirect these outputs to a file not only keeps your terminal clean but also allows you to analyze, share or save the data more efficiently. Whether you're troubleshooting an issue or documenting your system configurations, understanding how to redirect terminal outputs can be a tremendous help.
-
SCP vs SFTP: Which One Should You Use for File Transfer
SCP (Secure Copy) and SFTP (Secure File Transfer Program) are alternatives for FTP (File Transfer Protocol), which is useful for non-scheduled file transfers. All three can help accomplish moving files from one location to another over a network medium. However, FTP sends data in plain text, while the other two use the SSH File Transfer Protocol (SFTP) for communication.
-
How to Reset Ubuntu Dock (the Left Panel) to Factory Settings
This simple tutorial shows how to reset Ubuntu Dock, the left panel, to its original status in Ubuntu 22.04 & Ubuntu 23.10. As you may know, Ubuntu Dock (aka Dash-to-Dock) is an extension to the GNOME Desktop. It has many configure options, however most of them are hidden.
-
How To Install Plex Media Server on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Plex Media Server on AlmaLinux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, Plex Media Server has gained immense popularity as a versatile platform for organizing and streaming your media collection.
-
How To Install Alacritty on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Alacritty on AlmaLinux 9. Alacritty, often heralded as the fastest terminal emulator, brings unparalleled speed and responsiveness to your command-line interface. AlmaLinux 9, known for its robustness as a Linux distribution, provides an ideal platform to harness Alacritty’s capabilities.