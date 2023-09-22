Coming Soon to Tux Machines: Videos!
AS hinted earlier today, we had identified a great deal of overlap and casual duplication across Techrights and Tux Machines. Now that Techrights is moving to a static site generator, a long-in-the-making move (planned for over a year already) we'll be able to streamline coverage and split topics across sites, depending on the scope, topic, and audience (Techrights is a bit more opinionated).
One feature being implemented today is video support for this static site generator. It already supports images and animated GIF files, but making it simpler to post videos would help a lot. This was the first (not yet successful) attempt at it.