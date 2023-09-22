Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel series with zstd-compressed modules to speed up boot time, new Apparmor / Stacking LSM patch set, updated shiftfs patch set, support for idmapped Ceph mounts, multi-gen LRU page reclaiming enabled by default, and desktop-oriented .config tweaks for the lowlatency kernel flavor.

KaOS 2023.09 is here almost three months after the previous ISO release, KaOS 2023.07, which only added a few minor updates compared to the KaOS 2023.06 release. The new ISO snapshot is powered by the Linux 6.4 kernel series and includes the latest KDE Gear 23.08 software suite, alongside the KDE Plasma 5.27.8 and KDE Frameworks 5.110 updates.

Coming Soon to Tux Machines: Videos!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 22, 2023



A S hinted earlier today, we had identified a great deal of overlap and casual duplication across Techrights and Tux Machines. Now that Techrights is moving to a static site generator, a long-in-the-making move (planned for over a year already) we'll be able to streamline coverage and split topics across sites, depending on the scope, topic, and audience (Techrights is a bit more opinionated).

One feature being implemented today is video support for this static site generator. It already supports images and animated GIF files, but making it simpler to post videos would help a lot. This was the first (not yet successful) attempt at it.