news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 19, 2025



Quoting: Play any (old) game on any resolution in Linux —

There you go. This wee tutorial shows you a rather nice trick on how to "fool" games into thinking they are running in their own private desktop space, with resolutions and sizes that match their original resolution abilities. Very neat. I tested this mostly with old titles that do not need fancy 3D acceleration, although WINE can handle that stuff, too. But I tried this on multiple hosts, including 2K, 3K and 4K displays, Intel and Nvidia (PRIME) setups, and everything was cushty. Kubuntu 22.04 and Kubuntu 24.04. Lovely jubbly. And of course, X11. Yes, yes.

Hopefully, you will find this article valuable, and it will help you revive some of your old classics. If there's one reason why X11 should stay around forever, it's exactly this. Without it, we may possibly lose the ability to run super ancient games, and we don't want that to happen. But let me not be pessimistic at the end of a super nice and successful article. We achieved what we wanted. Time to play!