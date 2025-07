The price of software freedom is eternal politics

At the Tor Project, transparency for a privacy project is not a contradiction: privacy is about choice, and we choose to be transparent in order to build trust and a stronger community. This is how we operate in all aspects of our work: we show you all of our projects, in source code, and in periodic project and team reports, and in collaborations with researchers who help assess and improve Tor. Transparency also means being clear about our values, promises, and priorities as laid out in our social contract.

Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) was released on October 10th, 2024, and, since it’s not an Ubuntu LTS (Long Term Support) release, it only received support for nine months, until July 2025. Ubuntu 24.10 was powered by the Linux 6.11 kernel series and featured the GNOME 47 “Denver” desktop environment series.

More than a year since the previous Adder WS refresh, System76’s high-end Linux laptop now features the NVIDIA 50 GPU series, namely the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070, as well as the Intel Core Ultra i9 275HX CPU with 24 cores, 36MB cache, and up to 5.4 GHz clock speed.

Coming just a week after Calibre 8.5, the Calibre 8.6 release promises to significantly improve the database restoring performance, adds support for the La Presse news source, and adds ‘Search “not in”‘ and ‘Filter “not in'” buttons to the Manage Authors and Manage Items options.

The monthly KDE Frameworks releases continue with KDE Frameworks 6.16, a release that promises to improve your system’s ability to detect which GPU is the most powerful one for the “Run this program using the more powerful GPU” feature.

Arduino and Red Pitaya have partnered on a hardware bundle and structured curriculum that helps students, educators, and hobbyists advance from basic electronics projects to practical signal analysis and system prototyping. Combining the Arduino Uno R4 WiFi with the Red Pitaya STEMlab 125-14, the kit supports hands-on experiments that link simple interfacing with engineering-grade measurement.

Wireless-Tag’s WT99P4C5-S1 is a versatile multimedia development board built around the WT0132P4-A1 core module, which integrates Espressif’s ESP32-P4 dual-core RISC-V SoC. According to the company, this board targets applications such as AIoT, Human-Machine Interfaces, and edge computing, offering extensive connectivity, audio features, and multimedia expansion options.

The Radxa E24C is a fanless network computer based on the Rockchip RK3528A processor, designed for routing, edge networking, and industrial tasks. It combines four RJ45 ports, 4K HDMI output, and an M.2 NVMe slot for high-speed storage in a compact enclosure.

The FireBeetle 2 ESP32-P4, previewed earlier this year, is now available from DFRobot starting at $11.90. This compact board handles real-time image processing and video streaming, combining the ESP32-P4 SoC with an ESP32-C6 co-processor for wireless projects.

The price of software freedom is eternal politics

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 12, 2025



As The Register has covered at some length in recent months, there is a new fork of X.org's display server. Called Xlibre, it was started by German developer Enrico Weigelt. We had previously covered some of his contributions to X.org in 2024, but even before then he was already a controversial figure.

Unsurprisingly, as Weigelt alleges that Red Hat and its developers are actively suppressing development of the X.org server, because Red Hat supposedly favors Wayland, Fedora elected not to include Xlibre. That wasn't a big surprise; we found it more surprising that someone proposed it in the first place.

As an indirect result, one of the main developers of the Alpine Linux project brought the release of the Wayback display server forward. We call Wayback a "display server" because it attempts to use a Wayland compositor to replace an X11 server, making it possible to run existing X11 desktops and window managers under XWayland, without any other X11 server – thus supporting traditional X11 desktop environments. In a follow-up blog post entitled "Two weeks of wayback," developer Ariadne Conill shows screenshots of it running Window Maker, a NeXT-style window manager one distro of which we looked at in 2023. (Since then, there's been a significantly updated new version.) S

