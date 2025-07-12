news
The price of software freedom is eternal politics
As The Register has covered at some length in recent months, there is a new fork of X.org's display server. Called Xlibre, it was started by German developer Enrico Weigelt. We had previously covered some of his contributions to X.org in 2024, but even before then he was already a controversial figure.
Unsurprisingly, as Weigelt alleges that Red Hat and its developers are actively suppressing development of the X.org server, because Red Hat supposedly favors Wayland, Fedora elected not to include Xlibre. That wasn't a big surprise; we found it more surprising that someone proposed it in the first place.
As an indirect result, one of the main developers of the Alpine Linux project brought the release of the Wayback display server forward. We call Wayback a "display server" because it attempts to use a Wayland compositor to replace an X11 server, making it possible to run existing X11 desktops and window managers under XWayland, without any other X11 server – thus supporting traditional X11 desktop environments. In a follow-up blog post entitled "Two weeks of wayback," developer Ariadne Conill shows screenshots of it running Window Maker, a NeXT-style window manager one distro of which we looked at in 2023. (Since then, there's been a significantly updated new version.) S