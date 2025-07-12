Operating Systems: Outline of Distros in Use, EasyOS Containers, and MINIX

Our primary OS is still Ubuntu LTS; it's our default and we use it on almost everything. On the one hand, these days 'almost everything' covers somewhat more ground than it did in 2020, as some machines have moved from OpenBSD to Ubuntu. On the other hand, as time goes by I'm less and less confident that we'll still be using Ubuntu in five years, because I expect Canonical to start making (more) unfortunate and unacceptable changes any day now. Our most likely replacement Linux is Debian.