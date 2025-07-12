news
Operating Systems: Outline of Distros in Use, EasyOS Containers, and MINIX
University of Toronto ☛ What OSes we use here (as of July 2025)
Our primary OS is still Ubuntu LTS; it's our default and we use it on almost everything. On the one hand, these days 'almost everything' covers somewhat more ground than it did in 2020, as some machines have moved from OpenBSD to Ubuntu. On the other hand, as time goes by I'm less and less confident that we'll still be using Ubuntu in five years, because I expect Canonical to start making (more) unfortunate and unacceptable changes any day now. Our most likely replacement Linux is Debian.
Barry Kauler ☛ Easy Containers has gone to the next-level
I posted about usability enhancements for Easy Containers
- Taking EasyOS to the next-level — July 09, 2025
[Old] Vrije Universiteit ☛ An Open Letter to Intel
The only thing that would have been nice is that after the project had been finished and the chip deployed, that someone from Intel would have told me, just as a courtesy, that MINIX was now probably the most widely used operating system in the world on x86 computers. That certainly wasn't required in any way, but I think it would have been polite to give me a heads up, that's all.
