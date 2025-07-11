Tux Machines

The ClockworkPi uConsole is designed for Raspberry Pi CM4 or CM5 modules, but a growing group of users has been working to run the Radxa CM5 inside this pocket terminal. By using the Radxa CM5, they gain higher RAM capacity, more storage options, and a faster GPU for processing tasks.

"LLM Coding is a Scam"

From libreplanet-discuss:

Yes, LLM-based output has been affecting free software development for a while. Daniel Stenberg of cURL fame has written about its impact several times with clear examples. Here are two posts about it:



"The I in LLM stands for intelligence" https://daniel.haxx.se/blog/2024/01/02/the-i-in-llm-stands-for-intelligence/

"Curl takes action against time-wasting AI bug reports" https://www.theregister.com/2025/05/07/curl_ai_bug_reports/



As result, the cURL project has taken to banning accounts which get

caught submitting AI slop in the place of bug reports:



"Contribute to the curl project!" https://curl.se/dev/contribute.html#on-ai-use-in-curl



Now if you are looking for /positive/ examples the effects of AI slop in

free software projects, I think your hunch is correct and there may not

be any.





Going back to your question about the beast in Redmond, which although

proprietary, it shows that LLMs get in the way of development, at best.

One can conclude that because competition there between departments and

even employees is so cutthroat that if there had been even the slightest

advantage from using LLM slop oneself, then it would be found all over

the place. However, because LLM slop output does not help, you now see

the creation of mandates there for the remaining employees to force them

to try to (or pretend to) use LLM slop:





"Microsoft Makes AI Usage Mandatory for Employees as Performance Reviews

Face Overhaul"

I've only ever done limited scripting myself, albeit over a longer

period. Over that time I gather that while typing in working code is a

challenge, understanding and defining the problem(s) to be solved and

then breaking them down into small units is much harder and so is

documenting the code as you go along.





Those two aspects are nothing which plausible sentence generators and

plagiarism engines can help with, even if their attribution-stripped

output does seem to compile. Currently LLM coding is a scam which is

being perpetrated because so few understand ICT and, because of the

influence of Redmond against education, that number is declining.

Software freedom has been slowing that decline but Software Freedom

promoting groups need to team up with educational projects and eject the

productivity killing and knowledge killing microsofters or at least keep

them at bay so as to turn that around and /increase/ the numbers of

those who understand and can use ICT. █



