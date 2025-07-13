What Is Bazzite? Hands-On With the SteamOS Alternative

news

What Is Bazzite? A SteamOS Alternative, Explained

Bazzite is a free and open source operating system designed as an alternative to SteamOS, the operating system developed by Valve and that you get on a Steam Deck and some other handheld PCs. Unlike SteamOS, though, you can install it on more than just handhelds. Bazzite supports also desktop PCs, laptops, home theater PCs (HTPCs), and even a few tablets.

Bazzite, like SteamOS, is meant for gaming. It's centered around Steam since that's the most popular PC gaming platform. Steam also tends to lead the way in terms of support for Linux operating systems, through software like Proton. It's Proton and other compatibility layers that make gaming on Linux not just feasible but enjoyable.