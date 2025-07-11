news
today's leftovers
Events/'Linux' Foundation
PR Newswire ☛ The Linux Foundation Announces Keynote Speakers for Open Source Summit India 2025
Open Source Summit serves as a forum for education and collaboration, enabling open source developers and technologists to solve challenges, share best practices, and shape the future of technology. Attendees will gain insights into the latest trends and connect with community members advancing the ecosystem.
Servers
-
Databases
PostgreSQL ☛ pgmoneta 0.18
