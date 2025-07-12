The software we have to use at work must respect our freedom

news

No matter how far you try to climb the Freedom Ladder in your private life, the real challenge starts when your employer forces you to use proprietary software at work. No one should be forced to use nonfree software to earn a paycheck! Software that employees have to use should always respect their freedom.

Software freedom is a human right. Every human being deserves to have the freedom to run, study, modify, and share the software they use. The software that your employer requires you to use must grant these same four freedoms, instead of freedom-robbing proprietary programs like Microsoft Office and Slack. Big Tech pushes their machine learning tools on users and feeds every word you type and every move you make into the gaping mouth of their systems -- no matter whether the users (or employers) consent to this or not. For these reasons, it is becoming even more urgent that we reject proprietary software. When a dystopian reality seems just around the corner, software freedom is more important than ever.