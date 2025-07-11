Red Hat sweetens the RHEL deal for biz devs – just don't put it in prod

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 11, 2025



Quoting: Red Hat offers freebie RHEL sub to 'Business Developers' —

IBM's Linux subsidiary is offering a new way to get RHEL without paying, now with up to 25 instances.

Yesterday, Red Hat announced a new type of free developer subscription for its enterprise distro. The new entitlement is aimed at developers working inside "corporate organizations" and allows them to get up to 25 instances of RHEL for nothing, for "development or testing use only" – in other words, no production deployment.

The new scheme is called Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Business Developers, and that page has a handy table comparing this new offering with the existing RHEL Individual Developer Subscription. That's the company's existing program, which went free to use back in 2016, when the price dropped from $99 per subscription.

The scheme is quite similar to the existing one, which is described in this 2021 FAQ page. Users get free access to the product and the company's support pages and documentation. It's self-supported, meaning users cannot contact the company for technical assistance.