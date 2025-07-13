news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 13, 2025



Quoting: I Tested 10 Popular Linux Desktop Environments, Here's How I Rank Them —

Are you confused by all the options available among different Linux desktop environments? Do you want to know how they compare to and differ from one another? Well, I tested 10 popular Linux desktop environments, and here's my personal ranking of all of them!

If you ask me, picking the right desktop environment (DE) is far more important than picking the right distro. The same distro can offer multiple DE variations—like Manjaro offering KDE Plasma and GNOME editions—and the choice of DE can make or break your Linux experience. While I wouldn't claim there's an objective best DE since everyone has different preferences, here's my personal ranking of 10 popular Linux desktop environments. This should highlight what each DE offers and help you pick the right one for yourself.