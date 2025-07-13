I Tested 10 Popular Linux Desktop Environments, Here's How I Rank Them

Tux Machines

RISC-V Embedded Board Features TH1520 SoC, Dual GbE, and 4TOPS AI

The HH-SCDAYU800A is another RISC-V development board built around the Alibaba T-Head TH1520 system-on-chip. With its dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, multiple camera interfaces, and industrial-grade design, the board targets applications requiring multimedia features, edge inference, and smart device integration.

RISC-V-Based FireBeetle 2 with ESP32-P4 Starts at $11.90

The FireBeetle 2 ESP32-P4, previewed earlier this year, is now available from DFRobot starting at $11.90. This compact board handles real-time image processing and video streaming, combining the ESP32-P4 SoC with an ESP32-C6 co-processor for wireless projects.

Radxa Fanless Network Router Offers 4 GbE Ports and NVMe Storage Up to 4TB

The Radxa E24C is a fanless network computer based on the Rockchip RK3528A processor, designed for routing, edge networking, and industrial tasks. It combines four RJ45 ports, 4K HDMI output, and an M.2 NVMe slot for high-speed storage in a compact enclosure.

Low-Cost WT99P4C5-S1 Pairs ESP32-P4 SoC with ESP32-C5 Wi-Fi 6 Module

Wireless-Tag’s WT99P4C5-S1 is a versatile multimedia development board built around the WT0132P4-A1 core module, which integrates Espressif’s ESP32-P4 dual-core RISC-V SoC. According to the company, this board targets applications such as AIoT, Human-Machine Interfaces, and edge computing, offering extensive connectivity, audio features, and multimedia expansion options.

9to5Linux

Canonical Plans for a Fully Functional Desktop Session on RISC-V with Ubuntu 25.10

Last month, Canonical announced a significant change for RISC-V users that will drop support for most of the existing RISC-V hardware, as the company plans to raise the required RISC-V ISA profile family from RVA20 to RVA23. This means that about 90 percent of RISC-V devices won’t be able to run Ubuntu 25.10.

GStreamer 1.28 Promises Vulkan H.264 Encoder, AMD HIP Plugin, and More

GStreamer 1.28 looks like another big update promising new features like a Vulkan H.264 encoder, an AMD HIP (Heterogeneous-compute Interface for Portability) plugin, basic colorimetry support for Wayland, and a new wpe2 plugin for Webkit that makes use of the “WPE Platform API”.

KDE Frameworks 6.16 Improves Plasma’s Ability to Detect the Most Powerful GPU

The monthly KDE Frameworks releases continue with KDE Frameworks 6.16, a release that promises to improve your system’s ability to detect which GPU is the most powerful one for the “Run this program using the more powerful GPU” feature.

Calibre 8.6 Open-Source E-Book Manager Improves Database Restore Performance

Coming just a week after Calibre 8.5, the Calibre 8.6 release promises to significantly improve the database restoring performance, adds support for the La Presse news source, and adds ‘Search “not in”‘ and ‘Filter “not in'” buttons to the Manage Authors and Manage Items options.

I Tested 10 Popular Linux Desktop Environments, Here's How I Rank Them

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 13, 2025

Different Linux Desktop Environments

Quoting: I Tested 10 Popular Linux Desktop Environments, Here's How I Rank Them —

Are you confused by all the options available among different Linux desktop environments? Do you want to know how they compare to and differ from one another? Well, I tested 10 popular Linux desktop environments, and here's my personal ranking of all of them!

If you ask me, picking the right desktop environment (DE) is far more important than picking the right distro. The same distro can offer multiple DE variations—like Manjaro offering KDE Plasma and GNOME editions—and the choice of DE can make or break your Linux experience. While I wouldn't claim there's an objective best DE since everyone has different preferences, here's my personal ranking of 10 popular Linux desktop environments. This should highlight what each DE offers and help you pick the right one for yourself.

This Week in Plasma: tablet dials and day/night cycles
Welcome to a new issue of This Week in Plasma
Mozilla VPN Linux App is Now Available on Flathub
Linux users can now install the official Mozilla VPN client from Flathub
KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.4 as a major update with exciting new features and enhancements for all fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
Ethical Hacking Distro Parrot OS 6.4 Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS, New Tools
Parrot Security released Parrot OS 6.4 today as a new ISO snapshot of this Debian-based, security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution for penetration testing and ethical hacking.
Rhino Linux 2025.3 Rolls Out with RPK2, KDE Option
Rhino Linux 2025.3 is now available with the RPK2 package management tool by default, UBports sponsorship, and the KDE Plasma 6 UBXI desktop
 
I built a wireless Android Auto dongle with just a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W
CachyOS July 2025 Update Brings Shell Choice, Wayland Defaults
Arch-based CachyOS's July 2025 update adds user-selectable shells at install
What Is Bazzite? Hands-On With the SteamOS Alternative
If you've researched gaming on Linux lately
This is free and open source software
CachyOS July 2025 Update Finally Lets Users Choose the Shell During Installation
The CachyOS developers released today the ISO snapshot for July 2025 for this popular Arch Linux-based distribution targeting personal computers and handheld devices.
GParted Live 1.7.0-8 Adds Mechanism to Reduce Random Order of Block Devices
GParted Live 1.7.0-8 has been released today for this open-source and free partition manager utility that lets you resize, copy, and move partitions without data loss, based on the popular GParted (GNOME Partition Manager) application.
What Makes GNOME So Appealing?
Why the 40-yr old GNU’s free and open, but not open-source
In honor of this, here’s our rundown of everything you need to know about the GNU, GNU/Linux
TIL the PlayStation 2 Can Run Linux—Here's How It Works
I always thought that the PlayStation 3 was the only console to offer official Linux support as an alternative operating system
Labwc 0.9 Wayland Compositor Released with wlroots 0.19 Support
Labwc 0.9 window-stacking Wayland compositor lands with wlroots 0.19 support
Why I Actually Like Reading Linux Documentation Over Other Systems
Reading manuals and wikis might sound tedious
5 Ways Ubuntu Changed How I Use My PC
Are you a Windows user thinking of switching to Ubuntu
Can a Linux laptop replace my MacBook? This one is off to a good start
Tuxedo Computers' Infinity Book Pro 14 is a sleek-looking laptop with Linux pre-installed
Games: Borderlands 4 Humble Bundle, Proton Experimental, and More
I put Linux on this 8-inch mini laptop, and it's filled a niche role for me
The Piccolo N150 is a tiny eight-inch laptop with more power than it suggests and a nice display
NethServer 8.5
DebEX KDE Plasma based on Debian Trixie (upcoming Debian 13) with Refracta Snapshot and Calamares Installer :: Build 250707
MocaccinoOS v1.8.3
Linux Kamarada 15.6: integrated to your smartphone and complete with utilities
Linux Kamarada 15.6 is ready for everyone to use!
The price of software freedom is eternal politics
The new fork of the X.org X11 server is conservative… and we don't mean just technologically conservative.
Release of Wine 10.12
Wine 10.12
Android Leftovers
Leak reveals Samsung Auto DeX as an alternative to Android Auto for over 8,500 vehicle models
The software we have to use at work must respect our freedom
Many free software supporters worldwide are forced to give up their freedom when they log in or go to work
Lenovo readies WMI driver for gaming handhelds with Linux 6.17
New kernel patch brings native power controls to Legion Go S on Linux
Want to Customise GNOME Shell Notifications? Try This Extension
You may have noticed that Ubuntu (rather, GNOME Shell) doesn’t provide many notification customisation options out of the box
Games: Fanatical, SuperWEIRD, Steam Deck, and More
Red Hat Offers Free RHEL Access for Business Developers
Red Hat’s new dev program, Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Business Developers
Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) reached End of Life on 10th July 2025
forced upgrade
Miracle-WM 0.6 Released with Rounded Corners Support
Miracle-WM 0.6.0 tiling Wayland window manager lands with rounded corners
Linux Magazine: Latest Edition
5 Ways I Fight Linux’s App Gap and Use All the Software I Need
Do you want to use Linux but feel worried that your favorite apps won’t work
Wayback Becomes Part of the FreeDesktop.org Ecosystem
The Wayback project, a X11 compatibility layer that allows running X11 desktop environments using Wayland
I Use This 17-Year Old Linux App to Easily Back Up My Files
Looking for an easy-to-use but flexible method of backing up your files on a Linux desktop
Red Hat sweetens the RHEL deal for biz devs – just don't put it in prod
Up to 25 instances for free, but only to play with
I Use Fedora Linux Daily, but These 3 Things Drive Me Nuts
To me, most Linux distros are essentially the same
4 things Linux does better than Windows for the average user
As much as I'd like to see it change, Windows 11 remains a far more popular choice for consumers at large than Linux is
Ubuntu 24.04.3 HWE Stack Provides a Major Mesa Upgrade
Existing users of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS will receive an updated hardware enablement (HWE) stack this month
Project Seeks Input on Future of 32-bit ARM
The openSUSE Project is seeking community input to determine whether it should continue supporting 32-bit ARM architectures
Diving into Plasma Bigscreen
I have been a long time Plasma Mobile contributor
Bluestar Linux: Arch Power, User-Friendly Polish
Think Arch is only for the hardcore? Bluestar Linux rewrites the rules—delivering power, polish, and zero intimidation
ExTiX's new release is an even better Windows 11-like Linux desktop
I find the latest version of ExTiX to be an elegant desktop that any user would feel right at home on
"LLM Coding is a Scam" [original]
From libreplanet-discuss
Politics Inside Free Software [original]
Free Software is about technical things and also the philosophy of sharing, or ethics limited to the idea of sharing
