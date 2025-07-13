Fudzilla's Latest on GNU/Linux and Microsoft

Schleswig-Holstein doesn’t want teams

The German state of Schleswig-Holstein is revolting and ditching the software King of the world, Microsoft, from its public sector.

Civil servants, coppers, and judges will soon find themselves typing away on LibreOffice instead of Word and pinging messages with Open-Xchange rather than Teams.

The digitalisation minister Dirk Schroedter told France24 : “We're done with Teams!"

By September, approximately 30,000 public employees will have abandoned Redmond's products. The state plans to drag the other half of its 60,000 staff, including thousands of teachers, into the open-source fold in the coming years. LibreOffice is replacing Word and Excel, Open-Xchange is taking Outlook’s spot, and Windows is eventually being binned in favour of Linux.