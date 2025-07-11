Tux Machines

Our commitment to donor privacy at Tor

At the Tor Project, transparency for a privacy project is not a contradiction: privacy is about choice, and we choose to be transparent in order to build trust and a stronger community. This is how we operate in all aspects of our work: we show you all of our projects, in source code, and in periodic project and team reports, and in collaborations with researchers who help assess and improve Tor. Transparency also means being clear about our values, promises, and priorities as laid out in our social contract.

9to5Linux

System76’s Adder WS Linux Laptop Gets Intel Core Ultra i9 and NVIDIA 50 Series

More than a year since the previous Adder WS refresh, System76’s high-end Linux laptop now features the NVIDIA 50 GPU series, namely the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070, as well as the Intel Core Ultra i9 275HX CPU with 24 cores, 36MB cache, and up to 5.4 GHz clock speed.

Ubuntu 24.10 “Oracular Oriole” Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 25.04

Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) was released on October 10th, 2024, and, since it’s not an Ubuntu LTS (Long Term Support) release, it only received support for nine months, until July 2025. Ubuntu 24.10 was powered by the Linux 6.11 kernel series and featured the GNOME 47 “Denver” desktop environment series.

LinuxGizmos.com

Arduino and Red Pitaya Learning Lab Connects Makers with Real-World Engineering

Arduino and Red Pitaya have partnered on a hardware bundle and structured curriculum that helps students, educators, and hobbyists advance from basic electronics projects to practical signal analysis and system prototyping. Combining the Arduino Uno R4 WiFi with the Red Pitaya STEMlab 125-14, the kit supports hands-on experiments that link simple interfacing with engineering-grade measurement.

Radxa CM5 Gets Adapted for Use with uConsole Pocket Terminal

The ClockworkPi uConsole is designed for Raspberry Pi CM4 or CM5 modules, but a growing group of users has been working to run the Radxa CM5 inside this pocket terminal. By using the Radxa CM5, they gain higher RAM capacity, more storage options, and a faster GPU for processing tasks.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 11, 2025

Updated This Past Day

  1. Our Lawsuits Against the 'Cancel Mob' (Ringleaders) Helped Reduce Anti-Free Software Online Abuse
    That's not to say that lawsuits are the best way to handle terrible people. But that can help.
  2. The Two Lies Microsoft is Telling in "the News" This Week (to Distract From Layoffs and Decreased Interest in Slop/Chaff)
    Microsoft is run by liars and frauds who SLAPP critics
  3. Tux Machines Already Destroyed SLAPPs
    Attacks on the mere publication of GNU/Linux news won't be tolerated
  4. Always Check Your Inputs
    Garbage in, garbage out. Or wrong assumptions, wrong corollary.

  5. Tomorrow is the Last Day of the Fund-Raising Campaign of the Free Software Foundation (FSF)
    They will probably extend the date, as usual
  6. Fixing Patents in Europe, Little by Little (by Transparency and Reporting of Suppressed Facts)
    Tomorrow and throughout the weekend we shall focus some more on the EPO
  7. PCLinuxOS is Available for Download Again
    PCLinuxOS is important to us also because its founder, back then the partner of Susan, helped create Tux Machines more than 21 years ago
  8. Links 10/07/2025: Microsoft E-mail 'Services' Collapse Again, "Yet Another Strava Privacy Leak"
    Links for the day
  9. Gemini Links 10/07/2025: Automating Git Repo Updates and Small Web 'Zine'
    Links for the day
  10. GNU/Linux Leftovers
    mostly Linux stuff
  11. Audiocasts/Shows: Going Linux, FLOSS Weekly, and RHEL Clones
    3 new picks
  12. We Are Already Fighting - With Considerable Success - SLAPPs in the UK
    we intend to tell the full story
  13. Bullies With Pens and Papers (or Apple Macs With Templates)
    Not all barristers are evil, but there are perhaps "rotten apples"
  14. Slopwatch: webpronews.com, linuxsecurity.com, linuxjournal.com
    a pile of trash disguised as 'articles'
  15. Links 10/07/2025: Linda Yaccarino Divorces MElonazi Site, Wildfires Hit Syria
    Links for the day
  16. The History and the Policy of the EPO's Stance on Breastfeeding (Corporate Monopolies Versus Babies' Health)
    "The Case for Introducing a Breastfeeding Policy at the EPO"
  17. Gemini Links 10/07/2025: Inventing Chords and "Nightmare Boss"
    Links for the day
  18. Igor Ljubuncic Once Again Shows That for Technical Reasons Wayland Still Sucks, Performs Considerably Worse Than What Existed for Decades
    That is aside from compatibility factors and other crucial factors
  19. Links 10/07/2025: "Apple Vs The Law" and Twitter Became Full Nazi Bar
    Links for the day
  20. Unable to Find Anyone to Work as Their Media Lawyer, Brett Wilson LLP Will Continue Losing Female Staff
    What sort of sick person would wish to join Brett Wilson LLP to carry this baton?
  21. Microsoft-Sponsored Propaganda Site Has Removed False 'Hit Piece' About Dr. Stallman (With Fake and Misrepresented Imagery) But Only After 4 Years
    So they only removed that page some time around 2025, i.e. about 4 years after it had been published
  22. Dan Neidle Said That Tax Evasion Facilitator Mr Zahawi (Working to Silence Bloggers Through Brett Wilson LLP) Targeted Not Only Him (But The Others Kept Quiet)
    "Mr Neidle said after repelling Mr Zahawi he was contacted by bloggers and tweeters who had received similar threats. They deleted their work “and in most cases never commented publicly on anything again”."
  23. SLAPP Funding Transparency Urgently Needed in the UK and Elsewhere (in Practice, Not Just in Theory)
    Writing about crime - including Microsoft crime - is not a crime
  25. IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, July 09, 2025
    IRC logs for Wednesday, July 09, 2025
  26. Elodie Bergot Still Doing Illegal Things at the EPO, Based on the Local Staff Committee Munich
    They keep taking away from the staff while compelling the staff to do illegal things
"LLM Coding is a Scam" [original]
From libreplanet-discuss
Politics Inside Free Software [original]
Free Software is about technical things and also the philosophy of sharing, or ethics limited to the idea of sharing
Putting Microsoft SLAPPs in the Bin Where They Belong [original]
Attacks on the mere publication of GNU/Linux news won't be tolerated
Amarok 3.3 Open-Source Music Player Is Out as First Release Fully Ported to Qt 6
Today, the Amarok development team released Amarok 3.3, the latest stable version of this open-source music player software that brings various new features and bug fixes.
Red Hat Offers Free RHEL Access for Business Developers
Red Hat's new dev program, Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Business Developers
Fedora 43 won't drop 32-bit app support – or adopt Xlibre
Community vetoes plans to axe i686 compatibility and switch X11 forks
 
Games: RTS Rush Humble Bundle, Blessed Burden, and More
GamingOnLinux's latest 7 stories
Security Leftovers
Linux and more
From Open Source User to Fedora Contributor
I started my open-source journey when I got my first laptop
Re-designing signing in Fedora
Over the past few months I've spent some time on-and-off working on Sigul and some related tools
Sparky Linux: “Takes the Options Ball and Runs With It!”
Our reviewer dives into Sparky Linux and discovers a distro bursting with choices, flexibility
System76’s Adder WS Linux Laptop Gets Intel Core Ultra i9 and NVIDIA 50 Series
System76 informs 9to5Linux.com today about the availability of a new version of their Adder WS Linux-powered notebook that features newer Intel CPUs and NVIDIA graphics.
Ubuntu 24.10 “Oracular Oriole” Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 25.04
This is your friendly reminder that Ubuntu 24.10 "Oracular Oriole" reached end-of-life today, July 10th, 2025, and it is no longer supported by Canonical with software and security updates.
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Linux-focused picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS and licensing focus
Web Browsers (Slop Nonsense) and Content Management Systems (CMS)
Some WWW-centric additions
Programming and Standards
Development centric stuff
Security Leftovers
Security related picks
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino
retro also
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
from the official site mostly
Android Leftovers
This new setting in Android ensures core Google services are always up to date
Miracle-WM 0.6 Released with Rounded Corners Support
Miracle-WM 0.6.0 tiling Wayland window manager lands with rounded corners
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts, mostly idroot
Thunderbird ESR: Fresh functions for Mozilla's email client and monthly development update
some Thunderbird news
Krita 5.2.10 Rolls Out with Bug Fixes Ahead of Major Feature Releases
Krita 5.2.10, a free and open-source digital painting app
Pull yourself up by your bootstraps
The way Ubuntu boots on the Raspberry is changing in questing
PANZER-LITE93 Ubuntu 24.04 Box PC puts FRDM-IMX93 development board into a 3D printed case
MayQueen Technologies PANZER-LITE93 is an NXP i.MX 93-powered box PC running a customized Ubuntu 24.04 LTS distribution
The Licensing and Compliance Lab, not just holding it down, but pushing back
Hello, my fellow and soon-to-be fellow free software activists and Free Software Foundation (FSF) associate members
Shotcut 25.07 Beta Added Scrub While Dragging to Timeline trimming
Shotcut, the free open-source Qt-based video editor, released the Beta for next 25.07 few days ago
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
KWallet to SecretService, a client application: name wanted
Another pain point is the application used to look inside the wallets
Wayland Fedora Gnome vs KDE neon Plasma, plus X11 data!
I showed you Plasma idle desktop figures, two separate articles
This Linux distro makes openSUSE accessible to all - even newbies should take a look
Linux Kamarada 15.6 does an outstanding job of making openSUSE more user-friendly
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
Security related news
Games: Minigalaxy, STEEL HUNTERS, and More
10 stories from GamingOnLinux
LWN on Injecting Hype Into Linux Kernel and More
Kernel picks
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
various picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
mostly FOSS picks
Hardware and GNU/Linux Migrations
some more stories
Danish Ministry switching from Microsoft Office/365 to LibreOffice
Following the example of the German state of Schleswig-Holstein
Games: Godot, FEX, and Lossless Scaling Frame Generation
Games-related picks
SUSE to roll out Sovereign Premium Support
as Microsoft takes a fall
Web Browsers: Curl, Chrom*, and Mozilla/Firefox
mostly Firefox
Open Hardware: Radxa, Pi, RISC-V, and More
Linux centric hardware
Ubuntu Pro, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, and More
Some Ubuntu news
Debian Leftovers
Some Debian stories
Software: OCR, PhotoPrism, Blender, and syslog-ng
some software news
today's howtos
mostly idroot
Programming Leftovers
Development picks for today
Security Leftovers
patches and breaches
Windows TCO Tales
Windows very expensive to use
Google Outsources Agent2Agent to Microsoft Proprietary Jail (GitHub), Linux Foundation is Openwashing Dangerous Hype
Some LF openwash
DXVK 2.7 Improves Support for God of War, Watch Dogs 2, and Final Fantasy XIV
DXVK 2.7, a Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine, is now available for download with new features and other improvements for various games.
Welcome to Thunderbird 140 “Eclipse”
The wait is over! Thunderbird 140 "Eclipse" has reached totality
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
mostly Windows TCO
PCLinuxOS and Open Hardware Leftovers
GNU/Linux and more
today's howtos
half a dozen howtos
Android Leftovers
Google Pixel Phones Receiving Android 16-Based Monthly Software Update for July 2025: What’s New
I run these 4 commands first on every fresh Linux install
When installing Linux for the first time
I Left Windows 11 for Linux—Here’s the Best Distro to Start With
Switching from Windows to Linux can feel daunting
Games: Rhythm of Resistance, Bazzite, and More
Only 4 stories from GamingOnLinux for now
OBS Studio 31.1 Released with Multitrack Video Support on Linux
OBS Studio 31.1 has been released today for this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free software for video recording and live streaming on Linux.
Floating Mini Panel GNOME Extension Adds Auto Mode
The Floating Mini Panel GNOME Shell Extension I wrote about recently now includes an option to automatically activate the compact
Celebrating 20 Years of openSUSE
To celebrate the project's vibrant history
GIMP Tutorial: GIMP 3.0 Review
GIMP 3.0.4 is out!
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
GNU/Linux Leftovers
3 more stories
Raspberry Pi Leftovers
some Raspberry Pi projecta and news