GStreamer 1.28 Promises Vulkan H.264 Encoder, AMD HIP Plugin, and More

9to5Linux

The monthly KDE Frameworks releases continue with KDE Frameworks 6.16, a release that promises to improve your system’s ability to detect which GPU is the most powerful one for the “Run this program using the more powerful GPU” feature.

Coming just a week after Calibre 8.5, the Calibre 8.6 release promises to significantly improve the database restoring performance, adds support for the La Presse news source, and adds ‘Search “not in”‘ and ‘Filter “not in'” buttons to the Manage Authors and Manage Items options.

More than a year since the previous Adder WS refresh, System76’s high-end Linux laptop now features the NVIDIA 50 GPU series, namely the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070, as well as the Intel Core Ultra i9 275HX CPU with 24 cores, 36MB cache, and up to 5.4 GHz clock speed.

Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) was released on October 10th, 2024, and, since it’s not an Ubuntu LTS (Long Term Support) release, it only received support for nine months, until July 2025. Ubuntu 24.10 was powered by the Linux 6.11 kernel series and featured the GNOME 47 “Denver” desktop environment series.

LinuxGizmos.com

RISC-V-Based FireBeetle 2 with ESP32-P4 Starts at $11.90

The FireBeetle 2 ESP32-P4, previewed earlier this year, is now available from DFRobot starting at $11.90. This compact board handles real-time image processing and video streaming, combining the ESP32-P4 SoC with an ESP32-C6 co-processor for wireless projects.

Radxa Fanless Network Router Offers 4 GbE Ports and NVMe Storage Up to 4TB

The Radxa E24C is a fanless network computer based on the Rockchip RK3528A processor, designed for routing, edge networking, and industrial tasks. It combines four RJ45 ports, 4K HDMI output, and an M.2 NVMe slot for high-speed storage in a compact enclosure.

Low-Cost WT99P4C5-S1 Pairs ESP32-P4 SoC with ESP32-C5 Wi-Fi 6 Module

Wireless-Tag’s WT99P4C5-S1 is a versatile multimedia development board built around the WT0132P4-A1 core module, which integrates Espressif’s ESP32-P4 dual-core RISC-V SoC. According to the company, this board targets applications such as AIoT, Human-Machine Interfaces, and edge computing, offering extensive connectivity, audio features, and multimedia expansion options.

Arduino and Red Pitaya Learning Lab Connects Makers with Real-World Engineering

Arduino and Red Pitaya have partnered on a hardware bundle and structured curriculum that helps students, educators, and hobbyists advance from basic electronics projects to practical signal analysis and system prototyping. Combining the Arduino Uno R4 WiFi with the Red Pitaya STEMlab 125-14, the kit supports hands-on experiments that link simple interfacing with engineering-grade measurement.

Tor Project blog

Our commitment to donor privacy at Tor

At the Tor Project, transparency for a privacy project is not a contradiction: privacy is about choice, and we choose to be transparent in order to build trust and a stronger community. This is how we operate in all aspects of our work: we show you all of our projects, in source code, and in periodic project and team reports, and in collaborations with researchers who help assess and improve Tor. Transparency also means being clear about our values, promises, and priorities as laid out in our social contract.

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 12, 2025

GStreamer 1.28 looks like another big update promising new features like a Vulkan H.264 encoder, an AMD HIP (Heterogeneous-compute Interface for Portability) plugin, basic colorimetry support for Wayland, and a new wpe2 plugin for Webkit that makes use of the “WPE Platform API”.

The upcoming GStreamer series also promises support for enumerating virtual PCM sinks for ALSA, a d3d12remap element for D3D12, a LiteRT inference element, a property to disable skew corrections for the MPEG-TS demuxer, and support for the aggregator to expose current-level-* properties on sink pads.

Ethical Hacking Distro Parrot OS 6.4 Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS, New Tools
Parrot Security released Parrot OS 6.4 today as a new ISO snapshot of this Debian-based, security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution for penetration testing and ethical hacking.
Rhino Linux 2025.3 Rolls Out with RPK2, KDE Option
Rhino Linux 2025.3 is now available with the RPK2 package management tool by default, UBports sponsorship, and the KDE Plasma 6 UBXI desktop
The KDE Project released today KDE Frameworks 6.16 as the latest update to this collection of more than 70 add-on libraries for Qt, providing commonly needed functionality to KDE apps and the KDE Plasma desktop.
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 8.6 today as the latest version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform e-book management software for GNU/Linux.
 
The GStreamer project released the first development version of the upcoming GStreamer 1.28 stable series of this widely used open-source multimedia framework for handling audio and video streams.
NethServer 8.5
DebEX KDE Plasma based on Debian Trixie (upcoming Debian 13) with Refracta Snapshot and Calamares Installer :: Build 250707
MocaccinoOS v1.8.3
Linux Kamarada 15.6: integrated to your smartphone and complete with utilities
Databases: PostgreSQL and European Autonomy
BSD Leftovers
Standards and More
Security Leftovers
Development and Programming Leftovers
GNU and Linux Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: GNU/Linux, ESP32, and More
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
This Week in GNOME and Parental Controls in GNOME
today's howtos
Kernel: Lustre at Google, RDNA 3.5 by AMD
Operating Systems: Outline of Distros in Use, EasyOS Containers, and MINIX
The price of software freedom is eternal politics
The new fork of the X.org X11 server is conservative… and we don't mean just technologically conservative.
Release of Wine 10.12
Android Leftovers
Leak reveals Samsung Auto DeX as an alternative to Android Auto for over 8,500 vehicle models
The software we have to use at work must respect our freedom
Many free software supporters worldwide are forced to give up their freedom when they log in or go to work
Lenovo readies WMI driver for gaming handhelds with Linux 6.17
New kernel patch brings native power controls to Legion Go S on Linux
Want to Customise GNOME Shell Notifications? Try This Extension
You may have noticed that Ubuntu (rather, GNOME Shell) doesn’t provide many notification customisation options out of the box
today's leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux
today's howtos
Videos About GNU/Linux and Free Software
Best Free and Open Source Software
This Week in Plasma: tablet dials and day/night cycles
Games: Fanatical, SuperWEIRD, Steam Deck, and More
Today in Techrights
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Hardware: Fairphone, Arduino, and More
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Security and Windows TCO
Games: Godot, FEX, and Lossless Scaling Frame Generation
Red Hat Offers Free RHEL Access for Business Developers
Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) reached End of Life on 10th July 2025
Miracle-WM 0.6 Released with Rounded Corners Support
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Sharing
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Applications: E-mail, Karton, and More
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Bootlin, and More
System76 informs 9to5Linux.com today about the availability of a new version of their Adder WS Linux-powered notebook that features newer Intel CPUs and NVIDIA graphics.
today's howtos
Red Hat Leftovers
Linux Magazine: Latest Edition
Wayland 1.24 Is Now Available for Download with New Features and Improvements
Wayland, an open-source replacement for the X11 window system protocol and architecture, has been updated to version 1.24 today with various new features and improvements.
Android Leftovers
This is your friendly reminder that Ubuntu 24.10 “Oracular Oriole” reached end-of-life today, July 10th, 2025, and it is no longer supported by Canonical with software and security updates.
5 Ways I Fight Linux’s App Gap and Use All the Software I Need
Wayback Becomes Part of the FreeDesktop.org Ecosystem
I Use This 17-Year Old Linux App to Easily Back Up My Files
Red Hat sweetens the RHEL deal for biz devs – just don't put it in prod
I Use Fedora Linux Daily, but These 3 Things Drive Me Nuts
4 things Linux does better than Windows for the average user
Mozilla VPN Linux App is Now Available on Flathub
Ubuntu 24.04.3 HWE Stack Provides a Major Mesa Upgrade
Project Seeks Input on Future of 32-bit ARM
Free and Open Source Software
Diving into Plasma Bigscreen
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.6, Linux 6.12.37, Linux 6.6.97, Linux 6.1.144, and Linux 5.15.187
Bluestar Linux: Arch Power, User-Friendly Polish
ExTiX's new release is an even better Windows 11-like Linux desktop
Games: RTS Rush Humble Bundle, Blessed Burden, and More
"LLM Coding is a Scam" [original]
Politics Inside Free Software [original]
Today in Techrights
Putting Microsoft SLAPPs in the Bin Where They Belong [original]
Attacks on the mere publication of GNU/Linux news won't be tolerated
Security Leftovers
From Open Source User to Fedora Contributor
Re-designing signing in Fedora
Sparky Linux: “Takes the Options Ball and Runs With It!”
Amarok 3.3 Open-Source Music Player Is Out as First Release Fully Ported to Qt 6
Today, the Amarok development team released Amarok 3.3, the latest stable version of this open-source music player software that brings various new features and bug fixes.
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Web Browsers (Slop Nonsense) and Content Management Systems (CMS)
Programming and Standards
Security Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
Thunderbird ESR: Fresh functions for Mozilla's email client and monthly development update
Krita 5.2.10 Rolls Out with Bug Fixes Ahead of Major Feature Releases
Pull yourself up by your bootstraps
PANZER-LITE93 Ubuntu 24.04 Box PC puts FRDM-IMX93 development board into a 3D printed case
The Licensing and Compliance Lab, not just holding it down, but pushing back
Shotcut 25.07 Beta Added Scrub While Dragging to Timeline trimming
Free and Open Source Software
KWallet to SecretService, a client application: name wanted
Wayland Fedora Gnome vs KDE neon Plasma, plus X11 data!
This Linux distro makes openSUSE accessible to all - even newbies should take a look
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
Fedora 43 won't drop 32-bit app support – or adopt Xlibre
Games: Minigalaxy, STEEL HUNTERS, and More
LWN on Injecting Hype Into Linux Kernel and More
Today in Techrights
