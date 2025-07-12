news
GStreamer 1.28 Promises Vulkan H.264 Encoder, AMD HIP Plugin, and More
GStreamer 1.28 looks like another big update promising new features like a Vulkan H.264 encoder, an AMD HIP (Heterogeneous-compute Interface for Portability) plugin, basic colorimetry support for Wayland, and a new wpe2 plugin for Webkit that makes use of the “WPE Platform API”.
The upcoming GStreamer series also promises support for enumerating virtual PCM sinks for ALSA, a d3d12remap element for D3D12, a LiteRT inference element, a property to disable skew corrections for the MPEG-TS demuxer, and support for the aggregator to expose current-level-* properties on sink pads.