Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Eclipse Mosquitto ☛ Version 2.0.22 released. | Eclipse Mosquitto
Version 2.0.22 of Mosquitto has been released. This is a bugfix release.
Unicorn Media ☛ The Top Five — For the Week Ending July 11, 2025
Did you miss this week’s top articles? Here are the five most read article on FOSS Force for the week that just ended.
Events
Philip Withnall: GUADEC handbook
I was reminded today that I put together some notes last year with people’s feedback about what worked well at the last GUADEC. The idea was that this could be built on, and eventually become another part of the GNOME handbook, so that we have a good checklist to organise events from each year.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
The New Leaf Journal ☛ Full Text RSS Mishap
While I do not offer full archive feeds (our feeds include our 15 most-recently published articles), I do offer full text feeds. That means that if you add one of our main feeds to your feed reader, your feed reader should fetch the entire article, allowing you to read without leaving your reader (although I hope you visit our site proper once-in-a-while, especially for photo-heavy posts).
Or should I say I usually offer full text feeds?
