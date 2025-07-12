news
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 28 2025
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. We provide you both infographic and text version of the weekly report. If you just want to quickly look at what we did, just look at the infographic. If you are interested in more in depth details look below the infographic.
Week: 7th – 11th July 2025
Red Hat Official ☛ What’s new in OpenShift Virtualization: 11 highlights from Red Hat Summit
Following Red Hat Summit, we’re reflecting on the impressive momentum and success our users achieved with virtualization over the past year. Organizations like B2 Impact, Orange, Reist Telcom, TEKsystems Global Services, MultiChoice and Tanobel are all using Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization to transform their IT. These leaders actively unified application management, accelerated cloud transformation, reduced costs and modernized their infrastructure by consolidating VMs and containerized applications onto a single, consistent platform. OpenShift Virtualization empowered them to increase efficiency, improve agility and extend the value of existing investments, showcasing its power to bridge traditional and cloud-native worlds for real-world business impact.
Red Hat Official ☛ Migrate to innovate: technology platform migrations underpin resilience and power innovation
We're constantly chasing the latest breakthrough and sprinting to apply the hype de jour. But, there's a less glamorous, invisible component of our work that underpins it all: platform upgrades and migrations.
IT Pro ☛ Red Hat is giving developers free access to RHEL – here’s what you need to know
Red Hat has launched a new self-service platform that offers simplified access to its developer program.
The Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Business Developers platform aims to help development teams build, test, and deploy applications quicker and more efficiently – and at no extra cost, the firm said.
Modern developers need to be able to move at their own pace to deliver innovative applications, according to Gunnar Hellekson, vice president and general manager of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Moreover, he stressed that they must do so without increasing friction with IT operations teams or production systems.