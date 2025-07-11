news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
TecMint ☛ 10 Core Linux Interview Questions and Answers – Part 4
Audiocasts/BSD
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 619: Happy Tooling
Disaster Recovery with ZFS: A Practical Guide, The best interfaces we never built, Choose Tools That Make You Happy, open source has turned into two worlds, TrueNAS CORE is Dead – Long Live zVault, You should start a computer club in the place that you live, and more
WINE or Emulation
Linuxiac ☛ Call for Support: Bottles Team Needs Funding to Sustain Development
Despite massive adoption, Bottles faces funding shortages. The team shares its reality and asks users to help shape the project’s future.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Fedora Family / IBM
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: From Open Source User to Fedora Contributor
This is the story of how I became a contributor on the Fedora Release Schedule Planner application hosted on Codeberg.
I started my open-source journey when I got my first laptop. It was old and slow, but I needed it for school, so I started looking into how to fix this.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ Canonical announces Charmed Feast: A production-grade feature store for your open source MLOps stack
Feast is an open source operational data system for managing and serving machine learning (ML) features to models during both training and inference. It acts as a bridge between data engineering and machine learning, enabling consistent access to feature data in real-time and batch environments. Feast simplifies the process of building, versioning, and deploying features so teams can reuse features across workflows and reduce duplication of effort which helps to scale their machine learning initiatives more efficiently and deliver intelligent applications faster and with greater consistency.
Ubuntu ☛ In pursuit of quality: UX for documentation authors
We’ve focused on making this documentation user-friendly – but how do we ensure that our documentation truly benefits our readers?
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
404 Media ☛ Trump Mobile Keeps Charging My Credit Card And I Have No Idea Why
I didn’t sign up for the Trump Mobile cellphone plan. I still haven’t received my gold plated Trump phone. But the company just charged my credit card again.
DT ☛ Sailfish OS - Fully Restore Home Folder - dt.iki.fi
I broke my phone again. Damn slippery things. The screen is completely broken. Fortunately, I did a full backup of the complete /home partition the same day, and I had it restored with full functionality on a spare device (with a half broken screen) less than 24h later.
