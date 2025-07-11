news
today's howtos
University of Toronto ☛ (Maybe) understanding how to use systemd-socket-proxyd7
I recently read systemd has been a complete, utter, unmitigated success (via among other places), where I found a mention of an interesting systemd piece that I'd previously been unaware of, systemd-socket-proxyd. As covered in the article, the major purpose of systemd-socket-proxyd is the bridge between systemd dynamic socket activation and a conventional programs that listens on some socket, so that you can dynamically activate the program when a connection comes in. Unfortunately the systemd-socket-proxyd manual page is a little bit opaque about how it works for this purpose (and what the limitations are). Even though I'm familiar with systemd stuff, I had to think about it for a bit before things clicked.
Andy Bell ☛ A revisit of the Every Layout sidebar with :has() and selector performance
Every Layout’s Sidebar exemplifies a quantum CSS layout, perhaps better than any other layout we offer.
It is neither a two column layout, comprising elements with fixed and fluid widths, nor a single column layout comprising two vertically stacked elements. It’s both, and neither. It adapts, automatically, to context — with no @media or @container queries required.
The Sidebar is versatile too. It can set out the vertical navigation and main content of your page, and it can form intrinsically responsive media blocks, wherein the sidebar is an image. 7
Tuxes UK ☛ Monitoring my Homelab, Simply
I have a middling self-hosted/homelab setup, and it occasionally breaks.
Alas, no monitoring tool has ever sparked joy in me.
Don’t get me wrong, I understand that they’re essential for large fleets of services with fast-changing software and teams of oncallers working around the clock to understand the complex ways that complex systems fail… but my stuff doesn’t change that often, failures are mundane and low-scope, and I’m the only person coming to rescue this poor stopped systemd unit that failed to restart, or open the port that I accidentally blocked in an overzealous attempt to stop the barbarians.
So between no monitoring and Prometheus, I’ll choose no monitoring every day.
But there’s a spectrum.
dwaves.de ☛ Digital ID now also in Germany GNU GNU/Linux howto install BundID on Debian 13 (Trixie) how to protect all “wireless” enabled (RFID NFC) Bank Credit ID Cards
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Flutter on Fedora 42
Flutter development on GNU/Linux systems has become increasingly popular among developers seeking cross-platform application development solutions. Fedora 42, with its cutting-edge features and robust development environment, provides an excellent foundation for Flutter development. This comprehensive guide walks through multiple installation methods, ensuring developers can choose the approach that best fits their workflow and requirements.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Xfce Desktop on AlmaLinux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Xfce Desktop on AlmaLinux 10. The lightweight desktop environment revolution has transformed how administrators approach GNU/Linux workstation deployments. AlmaLinux 10, as the premier RHEL-compatible distribution, offers exceptional stability for enterprise environments.
ID Root ☛ How To Install K9s on Linux Mint 22
Managing Kubernetes clusters through traditional command-line interfaces can be overwhelming and time-consuming. System administrators and DevOps professionals often struggle with memorizing complex kubectl commands while monitoring cluster resources in real-time. K9s emerges as a powerful solution, offering an intuitive terminal-based user interface that transforms Kubernetes cluster management on Linux Mint 22.
ID Root ☛ How To Install K9s on AlmaLinux 10
Managing Kubernetes clusters efficiently requires the right tools, and K9s stands out as one of the most powerful terminal-based user interfaces available for Kubernetes administration. This comprehensive guide walks you through installing K9s on AlmaLinux 10, covering multiple installation methods, configuration options, and troubleshooting techniques to ensure optimal performance.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Cinnamon on Linux Mint 22
Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” represents one of the most polished and user-friendly GNU/Linux distributions available today, offering an exceptional desktop experience that rivals traditional operating systems.
ID Root ☛ How To Install SSH Server on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Installing and configuring an SSH server on Rocky GNU/Linux 10 is essential for secure remote server management and administration. SSH (Secure Shell) provides encrypted communication between your local machine and remote servers, making it the backbone of modern GNU/Linux system administration.
ID Root ☛ How To Install n8n on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
n8n stands as one of the most powerful open-source workflow automation tools available today, enabling users to create sophisticated automation workflows without extensive programming knowledge.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Magento on Linux Mint 22
Installing Magento on Linux Mint 22 provides businesses with a powerful, open-source eCommerce platform that offers complete control over their online store infrastructure. This comprehensive guide walks you through every step of the installation process, from system preparation to post-installation optimization.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Emacs on AlmaLinux 10
GNU Emacs stands as one of the most powerful and extensible text editors in the GNU/Linux ecosystem, offering unparalleled customization capabilities for developers, system administrators, and power users alike. AlmaLinux 10, as a robust enterprise-grade distribution based on Red Bait Enterprise Linux, provides an excellent foundation for running Emacs with optimal performance and stability.
