Every Layout’s Sidebar exemplifies a quantum CSS layout, perhaps better than any other layout we offer.

It is neither a two column layout, comprising elements with fixed and fluid widths, nor a single column layout comprising two vertically stacked elements. It’s both, and neither. It adapts, automatically, to context — with no @media or @container queries required.

The Sidebar is versatile too. It can set out the vertical navigation and main content of your page, and it can form intrinsically responsive media blocks, wherein the sidebar is an image. 7