news
Journey Into Computing With Gentoo Exploring Desktop GNU/Linux
-
Zach Flower ☛ My Journey into Computing
By the time I graduated high school, that little HP tower was running Gentoo (Linux on the Desktop, baby) and was what I did all of my school work and tinkering on. I upgraded the components piece by piece, eventually outgrowing the original case and moving into a neon yellow acrylic case gifted to me by a friend who couldn’t stand how bright it was in the corner of his bedroom.
-
[Old] But she's a girl... ☛ Exploring desktop Linux
I don’t know about you, but the direction that macOS has been going in lately has been making me a bit nervous. I’ve used Macs almost continuously since about 1991 and enjoyed the experience tremendously. I’ve been an enthusiastic advocate of the Mac ecosystem to anyone willing to put up with me wittering on about it. However, for the first time (excepting the time I couldn’t afford the hardware, which I’ll talk about more below), I am thinking about alternatives.
That’s how I ended up buying a mini PC and seeing what modern Linux on the desktop has to offer.
-
[Old] But she's a girl... ☛ Exploring desktop Linux: Part 2
In my first post in this series I was just getting comfortable with Hyprland and setting up my new Linux box the way I wanted it. In this part, I will talk about switching to Aylur’s GTK Shell (ags for short) as my status bar and panel provider, and sorting out how to play music files locally.
-
[Old] But she's a girl... ☛ Exploring desktop linux: Part 3
It has been a while since my last post in this series. I have been pretty busy with work, but pottering with tweaking my Linux setup in the meantime. At some point, I will likely publish my dotfiles, but I am going back and forth so much on things at the moment that dotfiles would only be a transient snapshot of the way things are right now.
I’m still in Hyprland, but this time I have swapped out my status bar and moved away from ML4W as I have added more of my own configuration. I’ve also temporarily stepped away from Emacs while my brain adapts to switching between Linux and macOS shortcuts, and found a few new CLI apps that I really love.
-
[Old] But she's a girl... ☛ Exploring desktop Linux: Part 4
As usual, December has got away from me. I had meant to update this series with my latest Linux adventures, but haven’t had the time until now. I’ve made quite a few changes, so let’s dive in.