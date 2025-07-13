Journey Into Computing With Gentoo Exploring Desktop GNU/Linux

I don’t know about you, but the direction that macOS has been going in lately has been making me a bit nervous. I’ve used Macs almost continuously since about 1991 and enjoyed the experience tremendously. I’ve been an enthusiastic advocate of the Mac ecosystem to anyone willing to put up with me wittering on about it. However, for the first time (excepting the time I couldn’t afford the hardware, which I’ll talk about more below), I am thinking about alternatives.

That’s how I ended up buying a mini PC and seeing what modern Linux on the desktop has to offer.