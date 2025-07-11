news
Programming Leftovers
KDAB ☛ Indented Printing with fmt
Learn how to create custom fmt::formatter specializations in C++ to enable readable, indented output for nested structs. This guide demonstrates using CRTP and helper utilities to format complex types with indentation levels, making logging with fmt and spdlog more human-friendly.
R
Rlang ☛ The 4 Layers of Testing Every R Package Needs
Discover the essential layers of testing for robust R packages: unit tests, acceptance tests, code coverage, and mutation testing.
Rlang ☛ Perform a Likelihood Ratio Test in R
You've built two regression models—one simple and one more complex model. The complex one seems to have a slightly better fit, but is that improvement statistically meaningful, or just noise from the observed data? How do you prove, with statistical certainty, that the extra complexity is actually worth it?
Rlang ☛ Monads everywhR
Rlang ☛ R Package Quality: Code Quality
Mozilla
David Teller: (Quite) A Few Words About Async
I’ve had a few conversations about async code recently (and not so recently) and seen some code that seems to make wrong assumptions about async, so I figured out it was time to have a serious chat about async, what it’s for, what it guarantees and what it doesn’t.
Content Management Systems (CMS)
WordPress ☛ Introducing WordPress Credits: A New Contribution Internship Program for University Students
The WordPress Foundation is proud to launch WordPress Credits, a contribution-focused internship program that brings university students into the heart of the WordPress open source project.
