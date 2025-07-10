news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 10, 2025



Quoting: Red Hat Offers Free RHEL Access for Business Developers —

Red Hat has announced a new offering designed to streamline application development within enterprise environments—Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Business Developers.

Launched as a self-service initiative through the Red Hat Developer Program, this new program provides individual developers in corporate settings with no-cost access to RHEL.

Each registered user within the Red Hat Developer Program can access up to 25 entitlements covering physical, virtual, or cloud-based instances for development or testing purposes. However, Satellite is not included in this offering.