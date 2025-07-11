I Use Fedora Linux Daily, but These 3 Things Drive Me Nuts

Tux Machines

Low-Cost WT99P4C5-S1 Pairs ESP32-P4 SoC with ESP32-C5 Wi-Fi 6 Module

Wireless-Tag’s WT99P4C5-S1 is a versatile multimedia development board built around the WT0132P4-A1 core module, which integrates Espressif’s ESP32-P4 dual-core RISC-V SoC. According to the company, this board targets applications such as AIoT, Human-Machine Interfaces, and edge computing, offering extensive connectivity, audio features, and multimedia expansion options.

Arduino and Red Pitaya Learning Lab Connects Makers with Real-World Engineering

Arduino and Red Pitaya have partnered on a hardware bundle and structured curriculum that helps students, educators, and hobbyists advance from basic electronics projects to practical signal analysis and system prototyping. Combining the Arduino Uno R4 WiFi with the Red Pitaya STEMlab 125-14, the kit supports hands-on experiments that link simple interfacing with engineering-grade measurement.

Radxa CM5 Gets Adapted for Use with uConsole Pocket Terminal

The ClockworkPi uConsole is designed for Raspberry Pi CM4 or CM5 modules, but a growing group of users has been working to run the Radxa CM5 inside this pocket terminal. By using the Radxa CM5, they gain higher RAM capacity, more storage options, and a faster GPU for processing tasks.

Tor Project blog

Our commitment to donor privacy at Tor

At the Tor Project, transparency for a privacy project is not a contradiction: privacy is about choice, and we choose to be transparent in order to build trust and a stronger community. This is how we operate in all aspects of our work: we show you all of our projects, in source code, and in periodic project and team reports, and in collaborations with researchers who help assess and improve Tor. Transparency also means being clear about our values, promises, and priorities as laid out in our social contract.

9to5Linux

System76’s Adder WS Linux Laptop Gets Intel Core Ultra i9 and NVIDIA 50 Series

More than a year since the previous Adder WS refresh, System76’s high-end Linux laptop now features the NVIDIA 50 GPU series, namely the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070, as well as the Intel Core Ultra i9 275HX CPU with 24 cores, 36MB cache, and up to 5.4 GHz clock speed.

Ubuntu 24.10 “Oracular Oriole” Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 25.04

Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) was released on October 10th, 2024, and, since it’s not an Ubuntu LTS (Long Term Support) release, it only received support for nine months, until July 2025. Ubuntu 24.10 was powered by the Linux 6.11 kernel series and featured the GNOME 47 “Denver” desktop environment series.

news

I Use Fedora Linux Daily, but These 3 Things Drive Me Nuts

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 11, 2025

Fedora

Quoting: I Use Fedora Linux Daily, but These 3 Things Drive Me Nuts —

That sense of dread you get when you type dnf search—you're not alone. That minute-long wait just to find a package is a common gripe with Fedora. DNF's agonizing speed, Copr's lack of useful packages, and Fedora's gigantic upgrades drive me absolutely nuts.

Before I get into the details, I should note a few things. I generally don't mind Fedora, except for the gripes mentioned later. I use Qubes as my daily driver, and Fedora is one of the virtual machine templates available for hassle-free use. To me, most Linux distros are essentially the same, except for the available packages and the package manager. It just so happens that my gripes with Fedora are the available packages and the package manager. When a distro messes with that, it's a big deal.

Read on

Wayland 1.24 Is Now Available for Download with New Features and Improvements
Wayland, an open-source replacement for the X11 window system protocol and architecture, has been updated to version 1.24 today with various new features and improvements.
Red Hat Offers Free RHEL Access for Business Developers
Red Hat’s new dev program, Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Business Developers
Bluestar Linux: Arch Power, User-Friendly Polish
Think Arch is only for the hardcore? Bluestar Linux rewrites the rules—delivering power, polish, and zero intimidation
"LLM Coding is a Scam" [original]
From libreplanet-discuss
Politics Inside Free Software [original]
Free Software is about technical things and also the philosophy of sharing, or ethics limited to the idea of sharing
Putting Microsoft SLAPPs in the Bin Where They Belong [original]
Attacks on the mere publication of GNU/Linux news won't be tolerated
Amarok 3.3 Open-Source Music Player Is Out as First Release Fully Ported to Qt 6
Today, the Amarok development team released Amarok 3.3, the latest stable version of this open-source music player software that brings various new features and bug fixes.
 
today's howtos
Red Hat Leftovers
Linux Magazine: Latest Edition
Android Leftovers
Google launches Android Canary program for Pixel users who want to live on the bleeding edge
5 Ways I Fight Linux’s App Gap and Use All the Software I Need
Do you want to use Linux but feel worried that your favorite apps won’t work
Wayback Becomes Part of the FreeDesktop.org Ecosystem
The Wayback project, a X11 compatibility layer that allows running X11 desktop environments using Wayland
I Use This 17-Year Old Linux App to Easily Back Up My Files
Looking for an easy-to-use but flexible method of backing up your files on a Linux desktop
Red Hat sweetens the RHEL deal for biz devs – just don't put it in prod
Up to 25 instances for free, but only to play with
4 things Linux does better than Windows for the average user
As much as I'd like to see it change, Windows 11 remains a far more popular choice for consumers at large than Linux is
Mozilla VPN Linux App is Now Available on Flathub
Linux users can now install the official Mozilla VPN client from Flathub
Ubuntu 24.04.3 HWE Stack Provides a Major Mesa Upgrade
Existing users of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS will receive an updated hardware enablement (HWE) stack this month
Project Seeks Input on Future of 32-bit ARM
The openSUSE Project is seeking community input to determine whether it should continue supporting 32-bit ARM architectures
Free and Open Source Software
Diving into Plasma Bigscreen
I have been a long time Plasma Mobile contributor
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.6, Linux 6.12.37, Linux 6.6.97, Linux 6.1.144, and Linux 5.15.187
I'm announcing the release of the 6.15.6 kernel
ExTiX's new release is an even better Windows 11-like Linux desktop
I find the latest version of ExTiX to be an elegant desktop that any user would feel right at home on
Games: RTS Rush Humble Bundle, Blessed Burden, and More
Today in Techrights
Security Leftovers
From Open Source User to Fedora Contributor
I started my open-source journey when I got my first laptop
Re-designing signing in Fedora
Over the past few months I’ve spent some time on-and-off working on Sigul and some related tools
Sparky Linux: “Takes the Options Ball and Runs With It!”
Our reviewer dives into Sparky Linux and discovers a distro bursting with choices, flexibility
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Web Browsers (Slop Nonsense) and Content Management Systems (CMS)
Programming and Standards
Security Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Android Leftovers
This new setting in Android ensures core Google services are always up to date
Miracle-WM 0.6 Released with Rounded Corners Support
Miracle-WM 0.6.0 tiling Wayland window manager lands with rounded corners
today's howtos
Thunderbird ESR: Fresh functions for Mozilla's email client and monthly development update
Krita 5.2.10 Rolls Out with Bug Fixes Ahead of Major Feature Releases
Krita 5.2.10, a free and open-source digital painting app
Pull yourself up by your bootstraps
The way Ubuntu boots on the Raspberry is changing in questing
PANZER-LITE93 Ubuntu 24.04 Box PC puts FRDM-IMX93 development board into a 3D printed case
MayQueen Technologies PANZER-LITE93 is an NXP i.MX 93-powered box PC running a customized Ubuntu 24.04 LTS distribution
The Licensing and Compliance Lab, not just holding it down, but pushing back
Hello, my fellow and soon-to-be fellow free software activists and Free Software Foundation (FSF) associate members
Shotcut 25.07 Beta Added Scrub While Dragging to Timeline trimming
Shotcut, the free open-source Qt-based video editor, released the Beta for next 25.07 few days ago
Free and Open Source Software
KWallet to SecretService, a client application: name wanted
Another pain point is the application used to look inside the wallets
Wayland Fedora Gnome vs KDE neon Plasma, plus X11 data!
I showed you Plasma idle desktop figures, two separate articles
This Linux distro makes openSUSE accessible to all - even newbies should take a look
Linux Kamarada 15.6 does an outstanding job of making openSUSE more user-friendly
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
Fedora 43 won't drop 32-bit app support – or adopt Xlibre
Community vetoes plans to axe i686 compatibility and switch X11 forks
Games: Minigalaxy, STEEL HUNTERS, and More
10 stories from GamingOnLinux
LWN on Injecting Hype Into Linux Kernel and More
Today in Techrights
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
Hardware and GNU/Linux Migrations
Danish Ministry switching from Microsoft Office/365 to LibreOffice
Following the example of the German state of Schleswig-Holstein
Games: Godot, FEX, and Lossless Scaling Frame Generation
SUSE to roll out Sovereign Premium Support
Web Browsers: Curl, Chrom*, and Mozilla/Firefox
Open Hardware: Radxa, Pi, RISC-V, and More
Ubuntu Pro, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, and More
Debian Leftovers
Software: OCR, PhotoPrism, Blender, and syslog-ng
today's howtos
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Windows TCO Tales
Google Outsources Agent2Agent to Microsoft Proprietary Jail (GitHub), Linux Foundation is Openwashing Dangerous Hype
DXVK 2.7 Improves Support for God of War, Watch Dogs 2, and Final Fantasy XIV
DXVK 2.7, a Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine, is now available for download with new features and other improvements for various games.
Welcome to Thunderbird 140 “Eclipse”
The wait is over! Thunderbird 140 “Eclipse” has reached totality
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
PCLinuxOS and Open Hardware Leftovers
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Google Pixel Phones Receiving Android 16-Based Monthly Software Update for July 2025: What’s New
I run these 4 commands first on every fresh Linux install
When installing Linux for the first time
I Left Windows 11 for Linux—Here’s the Best Distro to Start With
Switching from Windows to Linux can feel daunting
Games: Rhythm of Resistance, Bazzite, and More
OBS Studio 31.1 Released with Multitrack Video Support on Linux
OBS Studio 31.1 has been released today for this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free software for video recording and live streaming on Linux.
Floating Mini Panel GNOME Extension Adds Auto Mode
The Floating Mini Panel GNOME Shell Extension I wrote about recently now includes an option to automatically activate the compact
Celebrating 20 Years of openSUSE
To celebrate the project’s vibrant history
GIMP Tutorial: GIMP 3.0 Review
GIMP 3.0.4 is out!
Today in Techrights
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Raspberry Pi Leftovers
