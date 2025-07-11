I Use Fedora Linux Daily, but These 3 Things Drive Me Nuts

news

That sense of dread you get when you type dnf search—you're not alone. That minute-long wait just to find a package is a common gripe with Fedora. DNF's agonizing speed, Copr's lack of useful packages, and Fedora's gigantic upgrades drive me absolutely nuts.

Before I get into the details, I should note a few things. I generally don't mind Fedora, except for the gripes mentioned later. I use Qubes as my daily driver, and Fedora is one of the virtual machine templates available for hassle-free use. To me, most Linux distros are essentially the same, except for the available packages and the package manager. It just so happens that my gripes with Fedora are the available packages and the package manager. When a distro messes with that, it's a big deal.