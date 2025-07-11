news
Linux Magazine: Latest Edition
-
Linux Magazine ☛ Welcome: 10 Requiem
The impending end of life for backdoored Windows 10 has launched a new round of calls for backdoored Windows users to adopt Linux. KDE recently made a pitch. The End of 10 initiative is supported by a number of open source organizations who make the case that this is a good time for backdoored Windows users to switch.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ Kernel News
Chronicler Zack Brown reports on the little links that bring us closer within the GNU/Linux kernel community.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ Analyze your Amazon orders with Go
To gain insight into his Amazon orders, Mike Schilli writes a Go program that runs statistics and displays the results graphically.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ Managing Debian alternative packages
Maintain a list of alternative Debian packages and easily designate the default.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ This Month's DVD
Linux Mint 22.1 Cinnamon and Nobara 42
-
Linux Magazine ☛ Drawing and automating a clock with Cairo and GTK
Add graphics that automatically update. We show you how to build an analog clock widget with the Cairo and GTK libraries.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ A couch-gaming OS based on Big Picture streaming
Play Steam, GoG, and Epic games with one steamy and epic OS.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ Tips for cleaning your GNU/Linux system
File bloat can happen to anyone. These simple tips will help you keep your systems lean and responsive.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ News
In the news: Is This the Year of Linux; GNU/Linux Mint 20 Reaches EOL; TuxCare Announces Support for AlmaLinux 9.2; Go-Based Botnet Attacking IoT Devices; Plasma 6.5 Promises Better Memory Optimization; KaOS 2025.05 Officially Qt5 Free; GNU/Linux Kernel 6.15; Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Makes Surprising WSL Announcement; and Red Bait Releases RHEL 10 Early.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ Create interactive fiction with Inform
Inform is your guide to the strange worlds of interactive fiction and text-driven games.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ Encrypt files in the shell with v02enc
Sensitive data should never be stored in the clear, but encrypting data often requires dealing with the GnuPG juggernaut. v02enc takes the worries out of encryption with a simple process, shell-based access, and storage in Git directories.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ Another approach to Arch Linux
SDesk aspires to be the Fedora of Arch Linux. We talk to Stephen Byrne about his passion project.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ A natural progression
The prohibitive expense of early proprietary supercomputers is just part of why GNU/Linux has taken (and kept) the lead in this area.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ Send Raspberry Pi and Arduino notification messages to your desktop
If you use sensors with a Raspberry Pi or Arduino in your home network, you may want to get desktop notifications on your GNU/Linux PC whenever some interesting event is detected. You can send messages via SSH or through simple TCP connections and display them with notify-send.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ Sparkling gems and new releases from the world of Free and Open Source Software
Nate explores the top FOSS, including the latest Trinity Desktop, a database for first-person shooter strategies, and an Hey Hi (AI) for building LEGO structures.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ New features in Gimp 3
It's been a long wait, but the latest Gimp release offers a non-destructive workflow and an improved codebase that promises future enhancements.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ Tuning tools for AMD graphics chips
CoreCtrl and RadeonTop monitor the utilization and clock frequency of AMD chips with the potential for boosting performance.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ Favorite tools for GNU/Linux disk maintenance
The GNU/Linux environment includes dozens of tools for disk maintenance. We introduce you to a few of the favorites.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ Buzzer music: Simple melodies with the Pi Pico
Use the buzzer to have your MCU play small wake-up melodies, signals, or music to accompany LED animations. The sound might not be a feast for the ears, but it does give your projects a great retro feel.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ Sending push notifications with ntfy
If you host a lot of services on your home server, it helps to have them send you timely notifications. With ntfy, you can send push notifications to your phone or desktop.