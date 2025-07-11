news
Applications: E-mail, Karton, and More
-
Neowin ☛ If you care about privacy stop using this popular GNU/Linux email client, sysadmin warns
GNU/Linux is often praised as a privacy-respecting operating system. Now, one of its most popular email clients has been found to contain a security flaw that the developers seem unwilling to address.
-
Neowin ☛ KDE's native virtual machine manager, Karton, inches closer to potential stable release
KDE has been working on a native virtual machine manager for some time. Now, the developer has published an update showcasing how far it has come.
-
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #25.28: Xfce Customization, CoMaps, Disk Space Clean-up, Deprecated Commands and More
Xfce can look beautiful and modern, too.
-
Aditya Patawari "adimania": Did you really ran out of disk space?
I’ve been using Fedora GNU/Linux for over a decade, and upgrading the OS is a routine process for me. I started an upgrade about 36 hours ago on my personal laptop, expecting it to be smooth—just like the past few years. However, this time, things went sideways. I encountered an error stating that there was no space left on the device. That was odd because I always double-check disk space before performing any upgrades on my laptop or servers. So, how big was this upgrade?