news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 06, 2025



Quoting: Rhino Linux 2025.3 Rolls Out with RPK2, KDE Option —

Over three months after its previous 2025.2 version, the Rhino Linux team has unveiled its latest release, 2025.3, on its Ubuntu-based rolling-release distribution, which features a custom desktop environment (Unicorn) built around the Pacstall package manager.

First up, the team has fully transitioned to RPK2, the rewritten version of its Rhino PKG package manager, now built in Nushell. Existing users can upgrade by running rpk update -y, while newcomers will find RPK2 preloaded on fresh installs. For more info, see the wiki.

The next highlight is the UBXI KDE Desktop, a Plasma 6-powered variant of Rhino’s signature Unicorn desktop experience, which brings Unicorn’s workflow and aesthetics to KDE, offering users a fresh way to interact with Rhino Linux. Installing it is as simple as running rpk install ubxi-kde-desktop-git.

Additionally, the team has confirmed plans to release official KDE disk images by year’s end, providing users with even more out-of-the-box options.