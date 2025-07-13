news
CachyOS July 2025 Update Finally Lets Users Choose the Shell During Installation
Powered by Linux kernel 6.15, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for July 2025 introduces a long-awaited feature requested by users, namely the ability to choose their favorite shell at installation time. As such, users now have the option to choose between cachyos-fish-config and cachyos-zsh-config.
With this release, all new CachyOS installations with the KDE Plasma desktop environment will default to the Wayland session. For systems that don’t support Wayland, the Plasma X11 session will be automatically installed to prevent issues.