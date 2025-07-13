news

5 Ways Ubuntu Changed How I Use My PC

Are you a Windows user thinking of switching to Ubuntu? Wondering how switching operating systems might influence your workflow? Well, I'm a former Windows user who's been using Linux for nearly a decade, and here are five ways Ubuntu changed how I use my PC.

My introduction to computers started with Windows XP back in the early 2000s, and I stayed in the Windows ecosystem for more than a decade. It wasn't until 2016 that I started trying out Linux distros, and Ubuntu was my first real entry point. I was surprised by just how different the entire experience was compared to Windows—not just in looks, but in how the operating system shapes the entire workflow. It made me realize that an OS is much more than a platform for running your apps—it has its own personality and can influence how you use your system.