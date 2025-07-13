news
today's howtos
Darren Goossens ☛ Pegasus mail on Linux
I think wine is very sensitive to what dlls you have installed within wine and what packages you have installed in Linux. For example, if you have already installed some programs in the wine prefix you use for Pegasus mail, there may be resources in there that do not come with a default wine installation, and so some things may work better (or worse!). It can be hard to track down what dlls or Linux packages you need to install.
TecAdmin ☛ Terraform State Management: Understanding and Best Practices
Let’s Talk Terraform State, Infra Coders! Hey there, Infra coders! By now, you’ve got Terraform installed, connected it to a cloud provider like AWS, and even created an S3 bucket with a simple configuration file.
How to Install Thorium Browser on FunOS
Thorium Browser is an optimized, privacy-respecting Chromium fork known for its speed and wide multimedia support. Built with performance in mind, it offers advanced compiler optimizations and additional features not found in standard Chromium or Surveillance Giant Google Chrome.
Dan Langille ☛ x8dtu: adding in the smaller drive
I was up at 5:30 AM today. I packed the car and headed out. I arrived within the datacenter at about 8:15 or so. By 8:50, I was on IRC and the photos of the FreeBSD racks were uploading. Since I was going there anyway, I did some inventory and disposal work (a decommissioned server, about 25 old HDD, and various bits and pieces). I must say though, I’m not liking this option.
4 Methods to Change IP Address in Debian 12: For Static and Dynamic IPs
Linux beginners may struggle with managing network connections and configurations due to the command line interface. Therefore, if you are changing your IP address in Debian 12 (Bookworm) for any reason and facing difficulty, this tutorial is here to help. IP Configuration in Debian 12 Debian 12 offers several ways to manage network configurations.
peppe8o ☛ Run Hey Hi (AI) Agents with Raspberry PI and Docker similarly to Containers
This tutorial will show you how to run Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents on a Raspberry PI computer board with Docker. This means that you will be able to run Hey Hi (AI) programs with a single command line, just as you would with a standard Docker container.
How to Install Fastfetch on Debian 12 BookWorm Linux
Fastfetch is an open-source tool for GNU/Linux that quickly fetches system details, similar to Neofetch. It is a fast system information tool with improved performance; therefore, if you are using Debian 12 (bookworm) and are interested in installing Fastfetch, this tutorial will help you. What is Fastfetch? Let’s briefly understand what Fastfetch does.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install LEMP Stack on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
The LEMP stack represents one of the most powerful and efficient web development environments available today. This acronym stands for Linux, Nginx (pronounced “Engine-X”), MySQL/MariaDB, and PHP – a combination that delivers exceptional performance for modern web applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Android Studio on AlmaLinux 10
Android development on GNU/Linux has never been more accessible, and AlmaLinux 10 provides an excellent foundation for building Android applications. This comprehensive guide walks you through the complete process of installing Android Studio on AlmaLinux 10, from initial system preparation to advanced configuration tips.
ID Root ☛ How To Install DKMS on Manjaro
Managing kernel modules on Manjaro GNU/Linux can be challenging, especially when hardware drivers need to work across different kernel versions. Dynamic Kernel Module Support (DKMS) solves this frustration by automatically rebuilding and reinstalling kernel modules whenever you update your kernel.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Roundcube Webmail on Fedora 42
Modern businesses require reliable, accessible email solutions that provide professional functionality without enterprise-level costs. Roundcube Webmail stands out as an exceptional choice for organizations seeking a robust, browser-based email client that delivers desktop-like features through any web browser.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Ruby on Rails on AlmaLinux 10
Ruby on Rails remains one of the most powerful and elegant web application frameworks available today. When combined with AlmaLinux 10’s enterprise-grade stability and security features, it creates an ideal environment for developing robust web applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install WordPress on AlmaLinux 10
Installing WordPress on AlmaLinux 10 provides a robust, enterprise-grade foundation for your website or blog. This comprehensive tutorial will guide you through every step of the process, from initial system setup to final optimization.
ID Root ☛ How To Install ImageMagick on AlmaLinux 10
ImageMagick stands as one of the most powerful and versatile image manipulation software suites available for GNU/Linux systems. This comprehensive toolkit enables users to create, edit, compose, and convert bitmap images across more than 200 different file formats, including JPEG, PNG, GIF, TIFF, and Ultra HDR.
ID Root ☛ How To Install ClipGrab on Linux Mint 22
ClipGrab stands as one of the most versatile and user-friendly video downloading applications available for GNU/Linux systems. This powerful, open-source tool enables users to download videos from popular platforms like Vimeo, Dailymotion, and Facebook (Farcebook) while offering seamless video conversion capabilities.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nmap on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Network security has become paramount in today’s digital landscape. System administrators and security professionals need reliable tools to assess network vulnerabilities and maintain robust security postures. Nmap (Network Mapper) stands as one of the most powerful and versatile network discovery tools available today.
