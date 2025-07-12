news
NethServer 8.5
Milestone 8.5 – Dedicated to the memory of Andy Wismer
-
Worker node version check – A safety check has been added when a new worker node joins the cluster: its core version is now compared with that of the leader node to ensure compatibility. Before joining the cluster, always update the cluster core and ensure the latest core version is used on new worker nodes.
-
Hetzner S3 backup support – Added support for configuring Hetzner S3 as a custom backup destination. Also fixed a bug that prevented renaming custom S3 backup destinations.
-
Samba domain member role and new features – The core Samba application can now be installed from the Software Center and configured as an Active Directory domain member, providing shared folders in a domain File Server role. See Samba file server.
It is now possible to assign an alias name to Samba using the File Server user interface (see File server alias). This feature helps simplify the migration of existing SMB file servers to the NS8 Samba application.
The WSDD service has been added to make the Samba file server discoverable in the local network neighborhood using a modern multicast protocol that replaces the legacy NetBIOS name resolution.
Samba shared folders now offer three new advanced features: Recycle bin, audit logging with a centralized Grafana dashboard, and folder visibility control. For more information, refer to Shared folders.
-
Metrics Settings – A new “Metrics” section has been added under the cluster settings page, allowing configuration of the Grafana web interface and cluster alert notifications via email. See Metrics and alerts for details.